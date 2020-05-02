2020 Arkansas Derby picks, odds, top contenders: Predictions by handicapping champion who hit Oaklawn Stakes

The 2020 Kentucky Derby may have been moved to September, but the first Saturday in May still features a prestigious race for the country's top three-year-olds. Interest in the 2020 Arkansas Derby was so large, in fact, that the race was split into two divisions of 11. Charlatan, trained by Hall of Famer Bob Baffert, is the even-money favorite in Division 1, according to the current 2020 Arkansas Derby odds. Nadal, also trained by Baffert, is the 5-2 favorite in Division 2.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Saturday's card will be run without fans in the stands. Post time for Division 1 is 6:29 p.m. ET, while Division 2 follows two races later at 7:43 p.m. ET. With both divisions featuring large and accomplished fields, you'll want to see the horse racing predictions from handicapping champion Jonathon Kinchen before making any 2020 Arkansas Derby picks.

Kinchen is one of the nation's most successful and recognizable horseplayers. An analyst for Fox Sports' America's Day at the Races and co-host of the In the Money Players' Podcast, Kinchen won the National Horseplayers Championship Tour in 2015, a demanding, yearlong series of handicapping events across the country. That same year, he became the only player in history to have both of his entries qualify for the final table of the National Horseplayers Championship.

In addition, Kinchen has scored huge on some of racing's biggest days. At the 2015 Kentucky Derby, he cashed for $150,000 after nailing a Pick 6 and a cold Pick 3 that paid $50,000.

He's currently riding a hot streak on his horse racing picks for SportsLine. In the Fountain of Youth Stakes in February, Kinchen nailed an $80 win bet on Ete Indien that paid a healthy $344. In March in the Beholder Mile, he gave out a $50 exacta that paid 11x. On April 2, he hit the late Pick 4 at Oaklawn Park.

On April 11, he crushed the Oaklawn Stakes, giving out a $5 exacta that paid a whopping $1,338. Three days later, he hit the Pick 4 once again, this time at Will Rogers Downs, for $649.60. In the Apple Blossom Handicap, he nailed a $25 win bet on Ce Ce, which paid $245. On April 22, he hit the late PIck 4 at Will Rogers again, and on April 24, he won $687 after hitting the late Pick 4 at Oaklawn.

Top 2020 Arkansas Derby predictions

One shocker: Kinchen is completely fading Anneau d'Or, even though he's one of the top favorites at 6-1 in Division 1. In fact, Kinchen says Anneau d'Or doesn't even hit the board. This son of Medaglia d'Oro has one win and two runner-up finishes in four career starts. He is coming off a ninth-place finish on Feb. 15 in a division of the Risen Star Stakes, his only start of 2020.

He is best known for losing by only a head in last year's Breeders' Cup Juvenile at 28-1 odds. "However, that race has proven to be a dud," Kinchen told SportsLine. Kinchen will not have Anneau d'Or on any of his tickets. There are far better favorites in the 2020 Arkansas Derby lineup than the 6-1 premium he's commanding.

In Division 2, Kinchen is high on Wells Bayou, who's going off at 7-2. A son of Lookin At Lucky, Wells Bayou has three wins and one second in five career starts. He is coming off a gate-to-wire win in the Louisiana Derby.

Jockey Florent Geroux, who has wired a handful of Kentucky Derby preps this year, will be aboard again. In addition, "Wells Bayou draws the outside post, which should force him to show speed early again," Kinchen said.

2020 Arkansas Derby odds

Division 1

Charlatan (1-1)

Gouverneur Morris (9-2)

Anneau d'Or (6-1)

Shooters Shoot (8-1)

Basin (8-1)

Winning Impression (15-1)

My Friends Beer (20-1)

Wrecking Crew (20-1)

Crypto Cash (20-1)

Mo Mosa (30-1)

Jungle Runner (30-1)

Division 2

Nadal (5-2)

King Guillermo (3-1)

Wells Bayou (7-2)

Storm the Court (6-1)

Silver Prospector (10-1)

Fast Enough (12-1)

Farmington Road (12-1)

Finnick the Fierce (15-1)

Taishan (15-1)

Saratogian (50-1)

Code Runner (50-1)