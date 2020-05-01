2020 Arkansas Derby predictions: Expert picks for win, place, show, exacta, trifecta, superfecta

The Kentucky Derby may have been postponed until September because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the first Saturday in May still has an epic dirt race for three-year-olds. The two divisions of Saturday's 2020 Arkansas Derby at Oaklawn Park will feature several of the top three-year-olds in the country, including many who were pointing to the Kentucky Derby before it was postponed until September.

Because the 2020 Arkansas Derby field attracted 22 entrants, the race was split into two divisions of 11. The Bob Baffert-trained Charlatan is the even-money favorite in Division 1, according to the current 2020 Arkansas Derby odds, while Nadal, who also is trained by Baffert, is the 5-2 favorite in Division 2. The winner of each division will join a storied list of past champions of the Arkansas Derby, which includes 2015 Triple Crown winner American Pharoah. Post time for Division 1 is 6:29 p.m. ET, while Division 2 follows two races later at 7:43 p.m. ET.

This year marks the 84th running of the Arkansas Derby, which has evolved into one of the most important Kentucky Derby prep races. First run in 1936, the Arkansas Derby did not produce a winner of the Kentucky Derby until Sunny's Halo in 1983. But in the last 10 years, three horses who raced in the Arkansas Derby won the Run for the Roses: Super Saver (2010), American Pharoah (2015) and Country House (2019).

Given all the history, there's a method to picking which horses to focus on for exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets in an Arkansas Derby like this, and SportsLine's Hammerin' Hank Goldberg knows what it is. He can help you make the top 2020 Arkansas Derby picks possible.

The former horse racing analyst for ESPN and NBC, Goldberg became a legendary handicapper by going straight to the source. In 2004, he had dinner before the Belmont Stakes with trainer Nick Zito at a pizzeria in Queens. The dinner led Goldberg to play Zito's 36-1 monster longshot Birdstone to win and on top of his exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets. When Birdstone shocked the world, Goldberg won $24,000.



In the San Felipe Stakes in March, Hammer gave out a $20 exacta that paid $180. Anyone who has followed him is up huge. Now, he's sharing his 2020 Arkansas Derby predictions and bets here.

2020 Arkansas Derby predictions

Here's a refresher on those exotic bet types from horse racing guru Hank Goldberg:

Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. This paid $15 on a $2 bet last year at the Arkansas Derby with Omaha Beach and Improbable.

Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. This paid $34.90 on a $1 bet last year with Omaha Beach, Improbable and Country House.

Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. This paid $314.40 on a $1 bet last year with Omaha Beach, Improbable, Country House and Laughing Fox.

While Goldberg has no quibbles with the favorite status of Charlatan (1-1) in the first division and Nadal (5-2) in the second division, Hammer plans to hold tickets using two double-digit longshots, upping the potential payout of each bet.

How to make 2020 Arkansas Derby bets

Goldberg has specific recommendations for exacta and superfecta wagers so you can cover all your bases at the Arkansas Derby 2020. And he's sharing them here.

So which horses do you take? And in what combinations? Visit SportsLine now to get Goldberg's picks for win, place, and show, as well as his trifecta and superfcta for the 2020 Arkansas Derby.