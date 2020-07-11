A spot in the 2020 Kentucky Oaks will be on the line when an evenly-matched field of six 3-year-old fillies enters the starting gate on Saturday for the 2020 Ashland Stakes at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Ky. The winner of Saturday's race will receive 100 Oaks qualifying points, guaranteeing her a spot in the race, which has been postponed to Sept. 4 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Richard Baltas-trained Venetian Harbor is the 6-5 morning-line favorite in the 2020 Ashland Stakes odds.

She has two wins and two seconds in four career starts. The Mike McCarthy-trained Speech is going off at 2-1, the second-lowest odds in the 2020 Ashland Stakes field. Five of the six fillies are listed at 6-1 or shorter. Post time for 1 1/16-mile Grade 1 race is 4:24 p.m. ET. With the race featuring an evenly-matched field, you'll want to see the horse racing predictions from handicapping champion Jonathon Kinchen before making any 2020 Ashland Stakes picks.

Kinchen is one of the nation's most successful and recognizable horseplayers. An analyst for Fox Sports' America's Day at the Races and co-host of the In the Money Players' Podcast, Kinchen won the National Horseplayers Championship Tour in 2015, a demanding, yearlong series of handicapping events across the country. That same year, he became the only player in history to have both of his entries qualify for the final table of the National Horseplayers Championship.

In addition, Kinchen has scored huge on some of racing's biggest days. At the 2015 Kentucky Derby, he cashed for $150,000 after nailing a Pick 6 and a cold Pick 3 that paid $50,000.

He's currently riding a hot streak on his horse racing picks for SportsLine. In the Beholder Mile in March, he gave out a $50 exacta that paid $550. On April 11, he crushed the Oaklawn Stakes, giving out a $5 exacta that paid a whopping $1,338. On May 27 he hit a $1.50 Pick 4 at Tampa Bay Downs that paid $1,227. He also hit the Pick 4 at tracks around the country a whopping five times in April. Those are just some of his biggest hits this year.

Now, Kinchen has handicapped the 2020 Ashland Stakes field, made his picks and constructed his bets.

One shocker: Kinchen is completely fading Venetian Harbor, the morning-line favorite at 6-5. This 3-year-old daughter of Munnings is coming off a second-place finish in the Grade 3 Fantasy Stakes at Oaklawn Park on May 1. In that race she got off to a fast start but couldn't hold off Swiss Skydiver.

After that race she was pointed to the Acorn Stakes at Belmont but was redirected to the Ashland. "Why was she redirected?" Kinchen tells SportsLine. "That's a cause for concern to me." Kinchen will not use Venetian Harbor on any of his tickets.

Another surprise: Kinchen is completely fading Envoutante, who is going off at 5-1. This 3-year-old daughter of Uncle Mo has two wins, one second and one third in five career starts. She is coming off a win in an allowance race at Churchill Downs on May 29.

Part of the reason trainer Ken McPeek is starting Swiss Skydiver in the Blue Grass Stakes is his confidence in Envoutante in the Ashland. But Envoutante is making a significant jump in class on Saturday and has never faced a field as tough as this one. Kinchen will not use Envoutante on any of his tickets.

How to make 2020 Ashland Stakes picks

However, Kinchen's top pick is a filly who is "training in the right direction."

Which horse wins the Ashland Stakes 2020?

2020 Ashland Stakes field, odds

Venetian Harbor 6-5

Speech 2-1

Bonny South 5-1

Envoutante 5-1

Tonalist's Shape 6-1

Alta's Award 20-1