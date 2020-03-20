2020 Australian Football League odds, picks, schedule: Round 1 predictions from data-driven expert

The 2020 Australian Football League season has begun, albeit with a shortened 17-round schedule and matches being played in empty stadiums due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Richmond Tigers return nearly every key player from last year's championship team, but they'll be challenged by a slew of contenders including the four-time Premiership-winning West Coast Eagles.

Seven exciting, televised matches Round 1 are on tap from Friday night through Sunday morning, and William Hill US is taking bets on each one. Before making any 2020 Australian Football League picks for Round 1, see the AFL predictions from data scientist Mike McClure.

A daily Fantasy pro with nearly $2 million in winnings, McClure specializes in player projections and advanced statistical analysis. He has taken the time, during this hiatus in major American sports, to apply his data analysis to the AFL. McClure is the same analytics guru who was recognized in the book, "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How To Turn Your Hobby Into a Fortune."

Top Round 1 Australian Football League predictions

McClure is backing the Geelong Cats to stay within a 9.5-point spread against the Greater Western Sydney Giants in a game that will be played on Saturday at 4:26 a.m. ET.

"This game should be much closer than the market is suggesting," McClure told SportsLine. "I would make this line Sydney -6.5 in this environment. Ruckman Darcy Fort and Esava Ratugolea will keep the Cats within the number. Take the points."

Australian Football League odds from William Hill US:

