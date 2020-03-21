2020 Australian Football League odds, top picks, schedule: Round 1 predictions from data-driven expert

High-quality sports matchups are few and far between amid the coronavirus pandemic, but you can still lock in Australian Rules Football picks this weekend. Three more matches will play out on Saturday and Sunday. The North Melbourne Kangaroos match up with the St Kilda Saints (-2.5) at Marvel Stadium on Saturday night with a 10:11 pm ET start. From there, the Hawthorn Hawks and the Brisbane Lions (-3.5) face off at Melbourne Cricket Ground at 12:21 am ET on Sunday morning.

Finally, the West Coast Eagles (-18.5) square off against the Melbourne Demons at 3:21 am ET on Sunday, with Optus Stadium playing host to the festivities. Before making any 2020 Australian Football League picks for Round 1, see the AFL predictions from data scientist Mike McClure.

A daily Fantasy pro with nearly $2 million in winnings, McClure specializes in player projections and advanced statistical analysis. He has taken the time, during this hiatus in major American sports, to apply his data analysis to the AFL. McClure is the same analytics guru who was recognized in the book, "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How To Turn Your Hobby Into a Fortune."

Now, McClure has dialed in on Australian rules football and released picks for every Australian Football League Round 1 matchup.

Top Round 1 Australian Football League predictions

McClure is backing the Hawthorn Hawks to stay within a 3.5-point spread against the Brisbane Lions early on Sunday morning.

Brisbane was one of the top stories of the league in 2019, finishing in second-place in unexpected fashion. However, McClure believes the right side is Hawthorn, with high-quality player Tom Mitchell returning after missing the entire 2019 season.

How to make Round 1 AFL picks

