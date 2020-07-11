A spot in the 2020 Kentucky Derby will be on the line on Saturday when a solid field of 13 3-year-olds leaves the starting gate in the 2020 Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Ky. The winner of Saturday's prep race will receive 100 Derby qualifying points, securing a spot in the Run for the Roses, which has been postponed until Sept. 5. The Ken McPeek-trained Swiss Skydiver, who will try to become the first filly to win the Blue Grass, is the 3-1 morning-line favorite in the 2020 Blue Grass Stakes odds.

The red-hot Art Collector, who has won three straight races, and the Mike McCarthy-trained Rushie are the co-second choices at 5-1. Post time for the race is 5:30 p.m. ET. With a large and wide-open field set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you need to see the horse racing predictions from Hank "The Hammer" Goldberg before making any 2020 Blue Grass Stakes picks.

The former horse racing analyst for ESPN and NBC, Goldberg became a legendary handicapper by going straight to the source. In 2004, he had dinner before the Belmont Stakes with trainer Nick Zito at a pizzeria in Queens. The dinner led Goldberg to play Zito's 36-1 monster long shot Birdstone to win and on top of his exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets. When Birdstone shocked the world, Hammer won $24,000.

In the San Felipe Stakes in March, Goldberg gave out a $20 exacta that paid $180. And last month he correctly picked Tiz the Law to win the Belmont Stakes. Anybody who has followed Hammer's horse racing picks has seen huge returns.

Goldberg is completely fading Shivaree at 8-1. This 3-year-old son of Awesome of Course has three wins, three seconds and two thirds in 11 career starts. He is coming off a third-place finish at Gulfstream Park on June 10.

Shivaree has excellent early speed but should face pace pressure from multiple other speed horses in the field. In addition he's questionable to get the nine-furlong distance of the race. Goldberg doesn't have Shivaree in his top four and won't be using the horse on any tickets.

2020 Blue Grass Stakes field, odds

Swiss Skydiver (3-1)

Art Collector (5-1)

Rushie (5-1)

Shivaree (8-1)

Basin (8-1)

Mr. Big News (10-1)

Man in the Can (10-1)

Enforceable (10-1)

Finnick the Fierce (12-1)

Tiesto (15-1)

Attachment Rate (20-1)

Hunt the Front (30-1)

Hard Lighting (50-1)