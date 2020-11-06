The Bob Baffert-trained Improbable will try to win his fourth straight Grade 1 race when he faces an elite field of horses on Saturday in the $6 million 2020 Breeders' Cup Classic. This four-year-old son of City Zip has won the Gold Cup, Whitney Stakes and Awesome Again Stakes in his last three starts. The last of those victories included a career-best Beyer Speed Figure of 108. On Saturday, Improbable is the 5-2 favorite in the 2020 Breeders' Cup Classic odds.

Belmont Stakes winner Tiz the Law (3-1), Saudi Cup champion Maximum Security (7-2), Clark Handicap winner Tom's d'Etat (6-1) and Kentucky Derby champion Authentic (6-1) are among the other top 2020 Breeders' Cup Classic contenders. Post time is 5:13 p.m. ET. Before making any 2020 Breeders' Cup Classic picks, you need to see what legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg has to say.

The former horse racing analyst for ESPN and NBC, Goldberg became a legendary handicapper by going straight to the source. In 2004, he had dinner before the Belmont Stakes with trainer Nick Zito at a pizzeria in Queens. The dinner led Goldberg to play Zito's 36-1 monster long shot Birdstone to win and on top of his exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets. When Birdstone shocked the world, Goldberg won $24,000.

In the San Felipe Stakes in March, Hammer gave out a $20 exacta that paid $180. In the Belmont Stakes in June, Goldberg was all over Tiz the Law, who scored a convincing victory in the year's first Triple Crown race. In the Blue Grass Stakes, Hammer nailed the Art Collector-Swiss Skydiver exacta for $169.40. In July, he hit the Authentic-Ny Traffic exacta in the Haskell for $158. And in August he gave out the Maximum Security-Sharp Samurai exacta in the Pacific Classic for $177.50. Anyone who has followed Goldberg's lead is way up.

Now, Goldberg has studied the 2020 Breeders' Cup Classic field.

Top 2020 Breeders' Cup Classic predictions

One shocker: Hammer is completely fading Belmont and Travers Stakes winner Tiz the Law, even though he's one of the top favorites at 3-1, behind only Improbable. This three-year-old son of Constitution has six wins, one second and one third in eight career starts. He last raced two months ago, finishing second in the Kentucky Derby.

In the Derby, he earned a 103 Beyer Speed Figure, a six-point regression from the 109 he earned in winning the Travers. "His best races of 2020 are behind him," Goldberg told SportsLine. Tiz the Law will not appear in any of Hammer's 2020 Breeders' Cup Classic bets.

Another curveball: Hammer is high on Maximum Security, even though he's an underdog at 7-2. This four-year-old son of New Year's Day has 10 wins in 13 career starts. He is best known for crossing the finish line first in last year's Kentucky Derby before being disqualified and placed 17th for interference.

Maximum Security is coming off a second-place finish in the Awesome Again Stakes after pressing a hot pace. "Don't underestimate this horse," Goldberg said. "He's the most accomplished horse in the field, and he has been excellent since moving to trainer Bob Baffert's barn."

How to make 2020 Breeders' Cup Classic picks

Goldberg's top pick is a horse who "has the right kind of running style" for Saturday's race. He also is high on a double-digit long shot who is "the perfect horse" to use in your exotic wagers.

2020 Breeders' Cup Classic odds

2020 Breeders' Cup Classic contenders, odds

Improbable (5-2)

Tiz the Law (3-1)

Maximum Security (7-2)

Tom's d'Etat (6-1)

Authentic (6-1)

By My Standards (10-1)

Tacitus (20-1)

Higher Power (20-1)

Global Campaign (20-1)

Title Ready (30-1)