Trainer Bob Baffert can add to his record for career Breeders' Cup earnings when he sends out three starters in the 2020 Breeders' Cup Classic on Saturday at Keeneland Race Course. Since entering his first Breeders' Cup in 1991, Baffert has won more than $30 million in horse racing's championship festival. That's $6.1 million more than Aidan O'Brien, who has won $23.9 million. On Saturday, Baffert has a strong chance to add to that total with three of the top 2020 Breeders' Cup Classic favorites, including the favorite, Improbable, who is 5-2 in the 2020 Breeders' Cup odds.

Baffert's other two runners, Maximum Security and Authentic, are 7-2 and 6-1 respectively in the 10-horse 2020 Breeders' Cup field. The race provides Baffert and other 2020 Breeders' Cup contenders a chance to cement their legacy with a victory in this storied event. Post time is 5:13 p.m. ET.

Baffert could make history on Saturday at Keeneland just like he did five years ago. In the 2015 Breeders' Cup, which also was held at Keeneland, the Baffert-trained American Pharoah entered the Breeders' Cup Classic with a chance to become the first Triple Crown winner to also win the Classic. When the gates opened, American Pharoah went right to the front and ran wire-to-wire for a 4 1/2-length victory.

Kinchen is one of the nation's most successful and recognizable horseplayers. An analyst for Fox Sports' America's Day at the Races and co-host of the In the Money Players' Podcast, Kinchen won the National Horseplayers Championship Tour in 2015, a demanding, yearlong series of handicapping events across the country. That same year, he became the only player in history to have both of his entries qualify for the final table of the National Horseplayers Championship.

In addition, Kinchen has scored huge on some of racing's biggest days. At the 2015 Kentucky Derby, he cashed for $150,000 after nailing a Pick 6 and a cold Pick 3 that paid $50,000. At last year's Breeders' Cup, he crushed the Pick 6, capped off by Vino Rosso's win in the Classic, and took home $90,000 on the day.

He's currently riding a hot streak on his horse racing picks for SportsLine. On April 11, he crushed the Oaklawn Stakes, giving out a $5 exacta that paid a whopping $1,338. On May 27, he hit a $1.50 Pick 4 at Tampa Bay Downs that paid $1,227. On July 18, he cashed the late Pick 5 at Saratoga for $1,376. Those are just some of his biggest hits this year.

Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. Last year, this paid $947 on a $2 bet with War of Will and Everfast.

Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. Last year, this paid almost $9,400 on a $2 bet with War of Will, Everfast and Owendale.

Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. Last year, this paid $51,924 on a $1 bet with War of Will, Everfast, Owendale and Laughing Fox.

