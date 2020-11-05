A world-class field will compete in the richest horse race in North America when the starting gate opens on Saturday in the 2020 Breeders' Cup Classic at Keeneland Race Course. The Breeders' Cup Classic 2020 is the final race of the sport's two-day, 14-race championship festival and features a $6 million purse, $2 million more than the next richest race in North America. The Bob Baffert-trained Improbable is the 5-2 favorite in the latest 2020 Breeders' Cup Classic odds.

Belmont Stakes winner Tiz the Law (3-1), Saudi Cup champion Maximum Security (7-2), Clark Handicap winner Tom's d'Etat (6-1) and Kentucky Derby champion Authentic (6-1) round out the top five favorites in the 2020 Breeders' Cup field. Post time is 5:13 p.m. ET. With the race featuring an elite and well balanced field, you'll want to see what handicapping champion Jonathon Kinchen has to say before making any 2020 Breeders' Cup Classic picks.

Kinchen is one of the nation's most successful and recognizable horseplayers. An analyst for Fox Sports' America's Day at the Races and co-host of the In the Money Players' Podcast, Kinchen won the National Horseplayers Championship Tour in 2015, a demanding, yearlong series of handicapping events across the country. That same year, he became the only player in history to have both of his entries qualify for the final table of the National Horseplayers Championship.

In addition, Kinchen has scored huge on racing's biggest days. At the 2015 Kentucky Derby, he cashed for $150,000 after nailing a Pick 6 and a cold Pick 3 that paid $50,000. At last year's Breeders' Cup, he crushed the Pick 6, which paid almost $56,000 for a $1 bet, and took home $90,000 on the day.

He's currently riding a hot streak on his horse racing picks for SportsLine. On April 11, he crushed the Oaklawn Stakes, giving out a $5 exacta that paid a whopping $1,338. On May 27, he hit a $1.50 Pick 4 at Tampa Bay Downs that paid $1,227. And on July 18, he cashed the late Pick 5 at Saratoga for $1,376. Those are just a few of his biggest hits this year. Anyone who has followed him is up big.



One shocker: Kinchen is completely fading Maximum Security, even though he's one of the top favorites at 7-2, behind only Improbable and Tiz the Law on the 2020 Breeders' Cup odds board. Maximum Security has 10 wins and two seconds in 13 career starts. He is best known for crossing the finish line first in last year's Kentucky Derby before being disqualified and placed 17th because of interference.

Maximum Security is coming off a second-place finish to stablemate Improbable in the Awesome Again Stakes. "Maximum Security just doesn't seem to be as good for trainer Bob Baffert as he was for Jason Servis," Kinchen told SportsLine. "He also did not beat much in the Pacific Classic and San Diego Handicap. I won't be using him."

Another surprise: Kinchen is high on Authentic, even though he's an underdog at 6-1. Authentic has five wins and two seconds in seven career starts. He is coming off a runner-up finish in the Preakness Stakes.

On Saturday, Authentic is expected to set the early pace, something he did in winning the Kentucky Derby but did not do in his last start. "Authentic is interesting," Kinchen told SportsLine. "As he showed in winning the Kentucky Derby, the faster he goes, the better his chances are."

2020 Breeders' Cup Classic odds, field

Improbable (5-2)

Tiz the Law (3-1)

Maximum Security (7-2)

Tom's d'Etat (6-1)

Authentic (6-1)

By My Standards (10-1)

Tacitus (20-1)

Higher Power (20-1)

Global Campaign (20-1)

Title Ready (30-1)