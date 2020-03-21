2020 Fair Grounds Oaks odds, predictions, contenders: Expert picks from proven handicapping champion

The Steve Asmussen-trained Finite will go for her sixth straight victory when she enters the starting gate for Saturday's 2020 Fair Grounds Oaks in New Orleans. This daughter of Munnings has not lost since August. Her five-race winning streak includes four stakes victories and two Grade 2 wins, including the Rachel Alexandra on Feb. 15. The string of performances have established her as one of the favorites for the 2020 Kentucky Oaks, which is now scheduled for Sept. 4.

Finite is the 3-5 favorite in the latest 2020 Fair Grounds Oaks odds, while the Brad Cox-trained Bonny South is the 4-1 second choice in the six-horse field. Post time is 5:15 p.m. ET. You'll want to see the horse racing predictions from handicapping champion Jonathon Kinchen before making any 2020 Fair Grounds Oaks picks of your own.

Kinchen is one of the most successful and recognizable horseplayers in the country today. An analyst for Fox Sports' "Saturday at the Races," Kinchen won the National Horseplayers Championship Tour in 2015, a demanding, yearlong series of handicapping events across the country. That same year he became the only player in history to have both of his entries qualify for the final of the National Horseplayers Championship, considered one of the most prestigious handicapping events in the world.

In addition, Kinchen has scored huge on some of racing's biggest days. At the 2015 Kentucky Derby, he cashed for $150,000 after nailing a Pick 6 and a $300 cold Pick 3 that paid $50,000. He also hit a Pick 4 for $84,000 on Belmont Stakes day in 2010, one of several five-figure days he has had at the track.

He's currently riding a hot streak for SportsLine. In the Fountain of Youth Stakes last month, Kinchen nailed an $80 win bet on Ete Indien, the third choice in the final odds, which paid a healthy $344. And in last week's Beholder Mile, he gave out a $50 exacta that paid $550. Over the last three weekends, Kinchen has an ROI of 90.80 percent.

Top 2020 Fair Grounds Oaks predictions

Kinchen is completely fading Tempers Rising, even though she's one of the favorites at 9-2. Trained by Dallas Stewart, this daughter of Bayern has one win, three seconds and two thirds in seven career starts. Nonetheless, Kinchen will not use her on any of his tickets.

In her last two races, she has finished third and fourth, losing to Finite both times. The combined margin of defeat in those starts was almost seven lengths. In addition, Tempers Rising prefers to rally from off-the-pace and would benefit from a speed meltdown, but on paper, the Oaks does not figure to have a hot pace.

2020 Fair Grounds Oaks odds

Finite (3-5)

Bonny South (4-1)

Tempers Rising (9-2)

Stop Shoppin Tammy (8-1)

Antoinette (12-1)

French Rose (20-1)