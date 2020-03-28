2020 Florida Derby odds, predictions, date, post time: Best picks from legendary horse racing expert

Trainer Todd Pletcher can inch closer to history at Gulfstream Park on Saturday when he sends out two runners in the 2020 Florida Derby. Pletcher entered Friday with 43 wins during the championship meet, four more than Mike Maker. Already the record-holder with five Derby wins as a trainer, Pletcher will attempt to win his sixth with either Gouverneur Morris, the fourth choice in the 2020 Florida Derby odds at 8-1, or Candy Tycoon, the co-sixth choice at 20-1.

The Barclay Tagg-trained Tiz the Law is the 6-5 morning-line favorite in the 1 1/8-mile Kentucky Derby prep race. With such a large and accomplished field set to leave the starting gate, you need to see what SportsLine's resident horse racing legend, Hammerin' Hank Goldberg, has to say before making any 2020 Florida Derby picks.

The former horse racing analyst for ESPN and NBC, Goldberg became a legendary handicapper by going straight to the source. In 2004, he had dinner before the Belmont Stakes with trainer Nick Zito at a pizzeria in Queens. The dinner led Goldberg to play Zito's 36-1 monster long shot Birdstone to win and on top of his exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets. When Birdstone shocked the world, Hammer won $24,000.

And in the San Felipe Stakes three weeks ago, Goldberg gave out a $20 exacta that paid $180. Now, Goldberg has studied the 2020 Florida Derby field and released his picks, predictions and exotic bets. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2020 Florida Derby predictions

One shocker: Goldberg is high on Ajaaweed, a monster long shot at 20-1. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Trained by Kiaran McLaughlin, this son of Curlin has one win, one second and one third in five career starts. He is coming off a second-place finish in the Sam F. Davis Stakes on Feb. 8.

"Ajaaweed rallied from seventh and last to finish third in the Sam F. Davis Stakes, and he should get another fast pace to run at on Saturday," Goldberg told SportsLine.

Another surprise: Goldberg is completely fading Gouverneur Morris, the fourth favorite at 8-1. The Pletcher trainee has finished no worse than second in his career and took down the Breeders' Futurity last October at Keeneland. However, his Beyer Speed Figure is just 87, which could make getting to the front of the pack on Saturday a difficult task.

How to make 2020 Florida Derby picks

Goldberg is high on another double-digit long shot who will be one of the highest prices in the field. This horse continues to improve and is set to run well again on Saturday. The Hammer is including this horse in his exactas, and so should you. He's sharing which horse to back only at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Florida Derby 2020? And which double-digit long shot lights up the board? Check out the latest Florida Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Goldberg's picks for the Florida Derby.

2020 Florida Derby odds

Tiz The Law (6-5)

Ete Indien (4-1)

Independence Hall (9-2)

Gouverneur Morris (8-1)

As Seen On TV (12-1)

Ajaaweed (20-1)

Candy Tycoon (20-1)

Disc Jockey (20-1)

Shivaree (30-1)

Soros (30-1)

My First Grammy (50-1)

Sassy But Smart (50-1)

Also-eligible:

Rogue Element (50-1)