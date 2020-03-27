2020 Florida Derby odds, predictions, date, post time: Picks from legendary horse racing expert

Ete Indien will try to go wire-to-wire for the second straight time at Gulfstream Park when he leaves the starting gate on Saturday in the 2020 Florida Derby. Trained by Patrick Biancone, Ete Indien has three wins and one second in five career starts. In his last race, the Fountain of Youth, he wired the field and won by 8 1/2 lengths. He's going off at 4-1 in the current 2020 Florida Derby odds. The Barclay Tagg-trained Tiz the Law is the 2020 Florida Derby favorite at 6-5.

The winner of Saturday's race will receive 100 qualifying points toward the 2020 Kentucky Derby, which is now scheduled for Sept. 5 because of the coronavirus pandemic, and post time is 6:36 p.m. ET. With such a large and accomplished field set to leave the starting gate, you need to see what SportsLine's resident horse racing legend, Hammerin' Hank Goldberg, has to say before making any 2020 Florida Derby picks.

The former horse racing analyst for ESPN and NBC, Goldberg became a legendary handicapper by going straight to the source. In 2004, he had dinner before the Belmont Stakes with trainer Nick Zito at a pizzeria in Queens. The dinner led Goldberg to play Zito's 36-1 monster long shot Birdstone to win and on top of his exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets. When Birdstone shocked the world, Hammer won $24,000.

And in the San Felipe Stakes three weeks ago, Goldberg gave out a $20 exacta that paid $180. Now, Goldberg has studied the 2020 Florida Derby field and released his picks, predictions and exotic bets. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2020 Florida Derby predictions

One shocker: Goldberg is high on Ajaaweed, a monster long shot at 20-1. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Trained by Kiaran McLaughlin, this son of Curlin has one win, one second and one third in five career starts. He is coming off a second-place finish in the Sam F. Davis Stakes on Feb. 8.

He has a solid foundation, having already run 1 1/8 miles in the Remsen Stakes in December, and this son of Curlin should not have a problem with the 2020 Florida Derby distance. In addition, the pace shapes up on paper to benefit Ajaaweed's off-the-pace running style.

Another surprise: Goldberg is completely fading Gouverneur Morris, the fourth favorite at 8-1. Trained by Hall of Famer Todd Pletcher, this son of Constitution has two wins and one second in three career starts. He is coming off a victory in an optional-claiming race at Tampa Bay Downs on Feb. 14.

But Gouverneur Morris' top Beyer speed figure is an 87, well below the best in the field. In addition, he has yet to experience the type of hot pace that he's expected to see on Saturday. And there has been a lot of sharp steam around the horse, so the 8-1 morning-line odds may not hold up.

How to make 2020 Florida Derby picks

Goldberg is high on another double-digit long shot who will be one of the highest prices in the field. This horse continues to improve and is set to run well again on Saturday. The Hammer is including this horse in his exactas, and so should you. He's sharing which horse to back only at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Florida Derby 2020? And which double-digit long shot lights up the board? Check out the latest Florida Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Goldberg's picks for the Florida Derby.

2020 Florida Derby odds

Tiz The Law (6-5)

Ete Indien (4-1)

Independence Hall (9-2)

Gouverneur Morris (8-1)

As Seen On TV (12-1)

Ajaaweed (20-1)

Candy Tycoon (20-1)

Disc Jockey (20-1)

Shivaree (30-1)

Soros (30-1)

My First Grammy (50-1)

Sassy But Smart (50-1)

Also-eligible:

Rogue Element (50-1)