2020 Florida Derby picks, odds, contenders: Predictions from handicapper who nailed the Pegasus World Cup

Trainer Todd Pletcher and jockey John Velazquez can add to their record number of wins when the gate opens for the 2020 Florida Derby on Saturday at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Fla. Pletcher and Velazquez have won Gulfstream Park's signature race five times. They'll go for their sixth with Gouverneur Morris, who has two wins and one second in three career starts. He is going off with 2020 Florida Derby odds of 8-1.

Tiz the Law is the morning-line favorite at 6-5 in the 12-horse 2020 Florida Derby field. Ete Indien (4-1) and Independence Hall (9-2) are the second and third favorites, respectively. Post time for the 1 1/8-mile race is 6:36 p.m. ET. With a large and accomplished field set to enter the starting gate, you'll want to see the horse racing predictions from accomplished horseplayer Bob Weir before making any 2020 Florida Derby picks.

Based in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Weir has been handicapping and following horse racing since reading Andy Beyer's landmark handicapping book "Picking Winners" in the late 1980s. Weir is highly invested in the Beyer speed figure, a number assigned to every race run by a horse that measures how fast the horse ran. He uses the figure as the backbone of his handicapping. In fact, thanks to his proficiency with speed figures and top-tier handicapping, he landed one of just eight spots on Beyer's figure-making team in 2017, a position he holds to this day.

Weir's methodology has produced multiple five-figure days. In 2014, he hit a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar on a $144 ticket. The following year, he nailed a $31,000 Pick 6 at Gulfstream Park on a $36 investment. In 2016 and 2017, Weir qualified for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas.

This year, his first for SportsLine, Weir has been on fire. In January, he crushed the Pegasus World Cup, giving out an $8 exacta and a $1 trifecta, winning $757.60. In last month's Sam F. Davis Stakes, he gave out the $0.50 superfecta, which paid $150.75. Last week, Weir correctly pegged Wells Bayou to win the Louisiana Derby. Anyone who has followed his lead is way up.

One surprise: Weir is low on Ete Indien, the second choice on the morning line at 4-1. Trained by Patrick Biancone, this son of Summer Front has three wins and one second in five career starts. He is coming off an impressive gate-to-wire win in the Fountain of Youth Stakes that he won by 8 1/2 lengths.

But Ete Indien and jockey Florent Geroux caught others by surprise in that race by jumping to the front and setting an uncontested lead. With more quality speed horses in Saturday's race, and other jockeys aware of Geroux's tactics, Ete Indien is not likely to get that same setup on Saturday.

2020 Florida Derby odds

Tiz The Law (6-5)

Ete Indien (4-1)

Independence Hall (9-2)

Gouverneur Morris (8-1)

As Seen On TV (12-1)

Ajaaweed (20-1)

Candy Tycoon (20-1)

Disc Jockey (20-1)

Shivaree (30-1)

Soros (30-1)

My First Grammy (50-1)

Sassy But Smart (50-1)

Also-eligible:

Rogue Element (50-1)