2020 Florida Derby picks, odds, contenders: Predictions from same handicapper who nailed the Pegasus World Cup

Independence Hall will try to reestablish himself as one of the leading Kentucky Derby contenders on Saturday when he leaves the starting gate in the 2020 Florida Derby at Gulfstream Park. The talented colt was considered among the 2020 Kentucky Derby favorites after he dominated the Nashua Stakes in November, earning a 101 Beyer speed figure in the process, the best among two-year-olds last year. However, his reputation took a hit last month after he finished second in the Sam F. Davis Stakes.

Independence Hall is going off at 9-2 in the current 2020 Florida Derby odds. Tiz the law is the 2020 Florida Derby favorite at 6-5, while Ete Indien is 4-1. Post time for the 1 1/8-mile race is 6:36 p.m. ET. With a large and accomplished field set to enter the starting gate, you'll want to see the horse racing predictions from accomplished horseplayer Bob Weir before making any 2020 Florida Derby picks.

Based in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Weir has been handicapping and following horse racing since reading Andy Beyer's landmark handicapping book "Picking Winners" in the late 1980s. Weir is highly invested in the Beyer speed figure, a number assigned to every race run by a horse that measures how fast the horse ran. He uses the figure as the backbone of his handicapping. In fact, thanks to his proficiency with speed figures and top-tier handicapping, he landed one of just eight spots on Beyer's figure-making team in 2017, a position he holds to this day.

Weir's methodology has produced multiple five-figure days. In 2014, he hit a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar on a $144 ticket. The following year, he nailed a $31,000 Pick 6 at Gulfstream Park on a $36 investment. In 2016 and 2017, Weir qualified for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas.

This year, his first for SportsLine, Weir has been on fire. In January, he crushed the Pegasus World Cup, giving out an $8 exacta and a $1 trifecta, winning $757.60. In last month's Sam F. Davis Stakes, he gave out the $0.50 superfecta, which paid $150.75. Last week, Weir correctly pegged Wells Bayou to win the Louisiana Derby. Anyone who has followed his lead is way up.

One surprise: Weir is low on Ete Indien, the second choice on the morning line at 4-1. The three-year-old colt is fresh off a win in the Fountain of Youth Stakes, defeating Candy Tycoon and As Seen On Tv, who are going off at 20-1 and 12-1, respectively, on Saturday. However, he was the runner-up to 2020 Florida Derby favorite Tiz The Law in the Holy Bull.

Ete Indien has never run 1 1/8 miles like he will on Saturday, while trainer Patrick L. Biancone has had only three horses cross the finish line first in 2020. "The quality of horses has improved, and he will be used hard to get to the lead or he will get stuck wide and lose position," Weir told SportsLine.

Instead, Weir is high on a long shot who is coming into the Florida Derby 2020 in strong form and should benefit from the pace of the race on Saturday. Weir is including this horse in his exactas and superfectas, and so should you. He's sharing which horse to back only at SportsLine.

Tiz The Law (6-5)

Ete Indien (4-1)

Independence Hall (9-2)

Gouverneur Morris (8-1)

As Seen On TV (12-1)

Ajaaweed (20-1)

Candy Tycoon (20-1)

Disc Jockey (20-1)

Shivaree (30-1)

Soros (30-1)

My First Grammy (50-1)

Sassy But Smart (50-1)

Also-eligible:

Rogue Element (50-1)