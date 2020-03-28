2020 Florida Derby results: Tiz The Law puts on another impressive showing with win in front of empty stands

Arguably the most impressive 3-year-old in the country, Tiz The Law had another incredible showing with a nearly three-length victory at the Florida Derby in Hallandale Beach, Florida. The win was very likely a big step towards making the case that he should be the favorite for the Kentucky Derby. For now, however, the horse and jockey Manuel Franco will have to settle for just guaranteeing a spot in the Run for the Roses.

Tiz the Law does have a significant connection to strong champions in the sport, with owners Sackatoga Stable from upstate New York being the same people that owned Funny Cide, who won the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes in 2003 to take the horse racing world by storm.

Tiz The Law had the best odds of anyone winning Saturday's race, closing at 6-5. The real surprise of the race was Shivaree finishing in second, despite being an 80-1 longshot. The 50 points that horse picked up likely earned a spot at the Kentucky Derby as well. Finishing third was Ete Indien, the winner of the Fountain of Youth Stakes.

Even with these results, the big story surrounding the Florida Derby was the fact that no fans were allowed to attend. Even owners were being told to stay away from the race as the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage on throughout the country and world.

Florida Derby Results

Tiz The Law - Win: $4.80 Place: $3.60 Show: $2.80 Shivaree - Place: $42.00 Show: $13.00 Ete Indien - Show: $3.40

$2 Exacta 7-2 $188.40

$0.50 Trifecta 7-2-12 $164.45

$0.10 Superfecta 7-2-12-5 $129.30