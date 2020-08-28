Some of the country's best sprinters will square off on Saturday when the gates open in the 2020 Forego Stakes at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. The wide-open race features a well balanced combination of established runners and up-and-coming types. Multiple graded stakes winner Whitmore, who has earned $3.2 million in his career, is the 7-2 favorite in the 2020 Forego Stakes odds. He is coming off a runner-up finish to Volatile in the Vanderbilt Handicap last month.

Whitmore is followed by the Chad Brown-trained Complexity (4-1) and Funny Guy (9-2) in the 2020 Forego Stakes field. Seven of the 11 horses are 10-1 or shorter in the Forego morning line. Post time for the Grade 1 race is at 5:07 p.m. ET.

Based in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Weir has been handicapping and following horse racing since reading Andy Beyer's landmark handicapping book "Picking Winners" in the late 1980s. Weir is highly invested in the Beyer Speed Figure, a number assigned to every race run by a horse that measures how fast the horse ran. He uses the figure as the backbone of his handicapping. In fact, thanks to his proficiency with speed figures and top-tier handicapping, he landed one of just eight spots on Beyer's figure-making team in 2017, a position he holds to this day.

Weir's methodology has produced multiple five-figure days. In 2014, he hit a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar. The following year, he nailed a $31,000 Pick 6 at Gulfstream Park. In 2016 and 2017, Weir qualified for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas.

And this year, his first for SportsLine, Weir has been on fire on his horse racing picks. In January he crushed the Pegasus World Cup, giving out an $8 exacta and a $1 trifecta, winning $757.60. He nailed the late Pick 4 at Gulfstream Park on both April 9 and April 10, hitting for $827.65 and $394.65. On June 13 Weir hit a $2 superfecta in the Ogden Phipps Stakes that paid a whopping $1,039. And he hit the late Pick 4 at Belmont Park on June 18, June 19, June 25, July 2 and July 5, with the June 25 score returning a whopping $2,159.50. Those are just some of his hits this year.

Top 2020 Forego Stakes predictions

One shocker: Weir is mostly fading Whitmore, even though he's the favorite and won the Forego in 2018. This 7-year-old son of Pleasantly Perfect has 14 wins, 11 seconds and three thirds in 35 career starts. In his last race, he finished second to a loose-on-the-lead Volatile, considered the top sprinter in the country.

But on Saturday Whitmore faces several up-and-coming sprinters who are in form. "I suspect he's more likely to finish underneath," Weir tells SportsLine.

In addition Weir is high on Complexity, who is 4-1 on the morning line, behind only Whitmore. This 4-year-old son of Maclean's Music has four wins in seven career starts. He is coming off an allowance win at Belmont on July 2.

"Complexity might have the speed to lead this field, though he was content to rate from a wide stalking position last time," Weir said. "He's become an all-or-nothing horse, winning four of seven starts and finishing out of the money in the other three. He has had some trouble putting races together but seems to be coming into this race well."

2020 Forego Stakes odds

Whitmore 7-2

Complexity 4-1

Funny Guy 9-2

Mind Control 6-1

Fortin Hill 6-1

Firenze Fire 8-1

Lexitonian 10-1

Win Win Win 12-1

True Timber 20-1