2020 Fountain of Youth Stakes odds, predictions, contenders: Expert picks from handicapping champion

The road to the Kentucky Derby travels through South Florida on Saturday with a full field of 14 horses set to enter the starting gate for the 2020 Fountain of Youth Stakes at Gulfstream Park. The winner of the $400,000 Grade 2 race will receive 50 qualifying points toward the Kentucky Derby and will essentially be assured a spot in the starting gate on the first Saturday in May. The Dale Romans-trained Dennis' Moment is making his first start since finishing eighth as the favorite in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile and has been installed as the morning-line favorite in the latest 2020 Fountain of Youth odds at 2-1.

Chance It is the 7-2 second choice among the 2020 Fountain of Youth contenders. Post time for the 1 1/16-mile race is 6:04 p.m. ET. With a large field and the favorite returning from a four-month layoff, you'll want to see the horse racing predictions from handicapping champion Jonathon Kinchen before making any 2020 Fountain of Youth picks.

Kinchen is one of the most successful and recognizable horseplayers in the country today. An analyst for Fox Sports' Saturday at the Races, Kinchen won the National Horseplayers Championship Tour in 2015, a demanding, yearlong series of handicapping events across the country. That same year, he became the only player in history to have both of his entries qualify for the final of the National Horseplayers Championship, considered one of the most prestigious handicapping events in the world.

In addition Kinchen has scored huge on some of racing's biggest days. At the 2015 Kentucky Derby, he cashed for $150,000 after nailing a Pick 6 and a $300 cold Pick 3 that paid $50,000. He also hit a Pick 4 for $84,000 on Belmont Stakes day in 2010, one of several five-figure days he has had at the track.

And last month, while making his inaugural pick for SportsLine, Kinchen correctly gave out a win bet on Queen Bee to You in the La Canada Stakes. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Kinchen has handicapped the 2020 Fountain of Youth field, made his picks and formulated his bets. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2020 Fountain of Youth predictions

Kinchen is completely fading Dennis' Moment, the favorite in the 2020 Fountain of Youth odds at 2-1. One of the better two-year-olds of 2019, Dennis' Moment has two wins in four career starts, including a win in the Grade 3 Iroquois Stakes in September.

But Saturday's race will be his first after almost four months and he's not guaranteed to be 100 percent fit. In addition, in a recent workout, Dennis' Moment was unable to pass stablemate Admire, a four-year-old with only one win in seven career starts. Admire subsequently finished fifth in an allowance optional claiming race, which doesn't bode well for Dennis' Moment.

Another shocker: Kinchen is high on Ete Indien, a long shot at 8-1. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Trained by Patrick Biancone, Ete Indien has two wins and a second in four career starts. In his last start, he ran second in the Holy Bull Stakes to Tiz the Law, the current Kentucky Derby favorite.

His Beyer Speed Figures have improved with each ensuing start and he has shown an ability to relax and finish, a quality that should serve him well on Saturday breaking from the No. 11 post.

How to make 2020 Fountain of Youth predictions

Kinchen's top pick is a horse the public may shy away from, giving you an even better return on value. He's including this horse in all of his bets, and so should you. He's sharing these picks only at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Fountain of Youth 2020? And which horse with potentially long odds should you be all over? Check out the latest Fountain of Youth odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Kinchen's picks for the Fountain of Youth.

2020 Fountain of Youth odds

1. Candy Tycoon (15-1)

2. Makabim (50-1)

3. Masterday (30-1)

4. The Falcon (50-1)

5. Dennis' Moment (2-1)

6. As Seen On Tv (9-2)

7. Country Grammer (15-1)

8. Gear Jockey (20-1)

9. Liam's Lucky Charm (15-1)

10. Shotski (10-1)

11. Ete Indien (8-1)

12. Chance It (7-2)