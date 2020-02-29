2020 Fountain of Youth Stakes odds, predictions, contenders: Expert picks from top handicapping champion

Dennis' Moment, widely considered one of the leading Kentucky Derby contenders, will begin his quest to reach the first leg of the Triple Crown on Saturday when he takes on 11 other horses in the 2020 Fountain of Youth Stakes at Gulfstream Park. Trained by Dale Romans, Dennis' Moment is coming off a last-place finish in November's Breeders' Cup Juvenile as the favorite. He'll be making his first start of the year and is the 2-1 morning-line favorite in the latest 2020 Fountain of Youth Stakes odds.

The Saffie Joseph Jr.-trained Chance It is right behind Dennis' Moment at 7-2. Post time for the 1 1/16-mile race is 6:04 p.m. ET. With a large field and the favorite returning from a four-month layoff, you'll want to see the horse racing predictions from handicapping champion Jonathon Kinchen before making any 2020 Fountain of Youth picks.

Kinchen is one of the most successful and recognizable horseplayers in the country today. An analyst for Fox Sports' Saturday at the Races, Kinchen won the National Horseplayers Championship Tour in 2015, a demanding, yearlong series of handicapping events across the country. That same year, he became the only player in history to have both of his entries qualify for the final of the National Horseplayers Championship, considered one of the most prestigious handicapping events in the world.

In addition Kinchen has scored huge on some of racing's biggest days. At the 2015 Kentucky Derby, he cashed for $150,000 after nailing a Pick 6 and a $300 cold Pick 3 that paid $50,000. He also hit a Pick 4 for $84,000 on Belmont Stakes day in 2010, one of several five-figure days he has had at the track.

And last month, while making his inaugural pick for SportsLine, Kinchen correctly gave out a win bet on Queen Bee to You in the La Canada Stakes. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Top 2020 Fountain of Youth predictions

Kinchen is completely fading Dennis' Moment, the favorite in the 2020 Fountain of Youth odds at 2-1. His best win came in September, when he easily defeated nine other rivals in the Grade 3 Iroquois Stakes at Churchill Downs. However, the horses he beat that day have struggled since.

In addition, his trainer, Romans, is a native of Louisville who has never won the Kentucky Derby. Dennis' Moment may be the trainer's best shot to win the Run for the Roses, and Romans wants the horse peaking on the first Saturday in May, not the last Saturday in February. The colt may need another race or two before he fires his best effort. Because of that, Kinchen will not have a cent on Dennis' Moment.

Another shocker: Kinchen is high on Ete Indien, a long shot at 8-1. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Trained by Patrick Biancone, Ete Indien has two wins and a second in four career starts. In his last start, he ran second in the Holy Bull Stakes to Tiz the Law, the current Kentucky Derby favorite.

His Beyer Speed Figures have improved with each ensuing start and he has shown an ability to relax and finish, a quality that should serve him well on Saturday breaking from the No. 11 post.

2020 Fountain of Youth odds

Dennis' Moment (2-1)

Chance It (7-2)

As Seen On Tv (9-2)

Ete Indien (8-1)

Shotski (10-1)

Candy Tycoon (15-1)

Country Grammer (15-1)

Liam's Lucky Charm (15-1)

Gear Jockey (20-1)

Masterday (30-1)

Makabim (50-1)

The Falcon (50-1)