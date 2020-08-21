Trainer Chad Brown will try to win the Fourstardave for the first time when he sends out four starters in the 2020 Fourstardave Handicap on Saturday at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. The 41-year-old Brown has led the country in earnings the last four years and has won three Eclipse Awards as the nation's top trainer, but is winless in the Fourstardave, one of the top mile turf races in the country.

Based in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Weir has been handicapping and following horse racing since reading Andy Beyer's landmark handicapping book "Picking Winners" in the late 1980s. Weir is highly invested in the Beyer Speed Figure, a number assigned to every race run by a horse that measures how fast the horse ran. He uses the figure as the backbone of his handicapping. In fact, thanks to his proficiency with speed figures and top-tier handicapping, he landed one of just eight spots on Beyer's figure-making team in 2017, a position he holds to this day.

Weir's methodology has produced multiple five-figure days. In 2014, he hit a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar. The following year, he nailed a $31,000 Pick 6 at Gulfstream Park. In 2016 and 2017, Weir qualified for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas.

And this year, his first for SportsLine, Weir has been on fire on his horse racing picks. In January he crushed the Pegasus World Cup, giving out an $8 exacta and a $1 trifecta, winning $757.60. He nailed the late Pick 4 at Gulfstream Park on both April 9 and April 10, hitting for $827.65 and $394.65. On June 13 Weir hit a $2 superfecta in the Ogden Phipps Stakes that paid a whopping $1,039. And he hit the late Pick 4 at Belmont Park on June 18, June 19, June 25, July 2 and July 5, with the June 25 score returning a whopping $2,159.50. Those are just some of his hits this year.

One shocker: Weir is completely fading Got Stormy, even though she is the defending champion. Trained by Mark Casse, this 5-year-old mare has eight wins and more than $1.5 million in earnings in 22 career starts. She is listed at 8-1 on the morning line.

Got Stormy is coming off a fourth-place finish in the Poker Stakes. "Got Stormy won this race last year running late and sweeping by the field," Weir tells SportsLine. "She has been racing closer to the pace this year -- for the most part unsuccessfully. She obviously loves this course, but I have to believe she's just not at this level anymore."

In addition Weir is high on both Emmaus (15-1) and Casa Creed (20-1). Emmaus has five wins in 17 career starts and is coming off a fifth-place finish in the Maker's Mark Mile. Casa Creed has three wins in 13 career starts and is coming off a seventh in the Wise Dan Stakes.

Both drew well on the inside. "Emmaus and Casa Creed do not appear to be legitimate win candidates, but both can get midpack runs and may catch the board if the late runners don't fire or get stuck behind horses," Weir tells SportsLine.

2020 Fourstardave Handicap odds

Raging Bull 5-2

Uni 3-1

Halladay 4-1

Without Parole 4-1

Got Stormy 8-1

Valid Point 12-1

Emmaus 15-1

Casa Creed 20-1

Chewing Gum 20-1