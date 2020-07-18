Watch Now: First Look At The Haskell ( 2:12 )

A spot in the Kentucky Derby will be on the line Saturday when seven aspiring three-year-olds leave the starting gate in the 2020 Haskell Invitational at Monmouth Park. The winner of the Haskell Invitational 2020 will receive 100 Kentucky Derby qualifying points, guaranteeing himself a place in the starting gate on Sept. 5. The Bob Baffert-trained Authentic, who already has 100 qualifying points and is assured a spot in the Run for the Roses, is the 4-5 morning-line favorite in the latest 2020 Haskell Invitational odds.

The Todd Pletcher-trained Dr Post is listed at 5-2 in the Haskell 2020 field of seven, while Ny Traffic is 7-2. The other four entrants are 15-1 or higher. Post time is 5:48 p.m. ET. With the Haskell favorite entering the race off a loss, you need to see what Hammerin' Hank Goldberg has to say before making any 2020 Haskell Invitational picks.

The former horse racing analyst for ESPN and NBC, Goldberg became a legendary handicapper by going straight to the source. In 2004, he had dinner before the Belmont Stakes with trainer Nick Zito at a pizzeria in Queens. The dinner led Goldberg to play Zito's 36-1 monster long shot Birdstone to win and on top of his exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets. When Birdstone shocked the world, Goldberg won $24,000.

In the San Felipe Stakes in March, Hammer gave out a $20 exacta that paid $180. Last month in the Belmont Stakes, Goldberg was all over Tiz the Law, who scored a convincing victory in the year's first Triple Crown race. And in last Saturday's Blue Grass Stakes, Hammer nailed the Art Collector-Swiss Skydiver exacta for $169.40. Anybody who has followed Hammer's horse racing picks has seen huge returns.

Top 2020 Haskell Invitational predictions

One surprise: Goldberg is fading Dr Post, even though he's one of the favorites at 5-2. Dr Post is trained by Todd Pletcher and ridden by Joe Bravo, who has been Monmouth's leading rider a record 13 times. Dr Post is coming off a runner-up finish in the Belmont Stakes in which he was no threat to the winner, Tiz the Law.

This will be Bravo's first time on Dr Post, who had previously been ridden by John Velazquez and Irad Ortiz Jr. In addition, the 1 1/8-mile distance of the Haskell may be a question for this son of Quality Road and a Hennessy mare. Goldberg doesn't have Dr Post in his top three and won't be using the horse on any tickets.

Instead, Goldberg is high on Ny Traffic, an underdog at 7-2. Ny Traffic is trained by Saffie Joseph Jr. and ridden by Paco Lopez. That trainer-jockey combination is winning at a 38 percent clip.

Since moving to two-turn races four starts ago, Ny Traffic has improved significantly, earning a career-best Beyer Speed Figure of 95 in his last race. "Most importantly, he has drawn perfectly at the Haskell Invitational, with all of the speed on his inside," Goldberg told SportsLine.

2020 Haskell Invitational field, odds

Authentic 4-5

Dr Post 5-2

Ny Traffic 7-2

Jesus' Team 15-1

Ancient Warrior 20-1

Lebda 20-1

Fame to Famous 30-1