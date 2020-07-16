Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert will try to add to his record number of Haskell wins on Saturday when he sends out the favored Authentic in the 2020 Haskell Invitational at Monmouth Park in Oceanport, N.J. The 67-year-old Baffert has won the Haskell eight times, most recently in 2015 with Triple Crown hero American Pharoah. Authentic has three wins and one second in four career starts and is coming off a runner-up finish in the Santa Anita Derby on June 6.

He is the 4-5 morning-line favorite in the 2020 Haskell Invitational odds. The Todd Pletcher-trained Dr Post is getting 5-2 odds, while Ny Traffic is next at 7-2. The other four entrants in the 2020 Haskell Invitational field are 15-1 or higher.

The former horse racing analyst for ESPN and NBC, Goldberg became a legendary handicapper by going straight to the source. In 2004, he had dinner before the Belmont Stakes with trainer Nick Zito at a pizzeria in Queens. The dinner led Goldberg to play Zito's 36-1 monster long shot Birdstone to win and on top of his exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets. When Birdstone shocked the world, Goldberg won $24,000.

In the San Felipe Stakes in March, Hammer gave out a $20 exacta that paid $180. Last month in the Belmont Stakes, Goldberg was all over Tiz the Law, who scored a convincing victory in the year's first Triple Crown race. And in last Saturday's Blue Grass Stakes, Hammer nailed the Art Collector-Swiss Skydiver exacta for $169.40. Anybody who has followed Hammer's horse racing picks has seen huge returns.

Top 2020 Haskell Invitational predictions

One surprise: Goldberg is completely fading Dr Post, the second choice in the morning line at 5-2. This 3-year-old son of Quality Road has two wins and one second in four career starts. He is coming off a second-place finish in the Belmont Stakes on June 20.

But Dr Post will be dependent on a hot pace up front. In addition, this big colt will need to work out a trip from an inside post. Goldberg doesn't have Dr Post in his top three and won't be using the horse on any tickets.

Goldberg, however, is high on Ny Traffic at 7-2. This 3-year-old son of Cross Traffic has two wins, two seconds and two thirds in eight career starts. He is coming off a runner-up finish in the Matt Winn Stakes on May 23.

He earned a career-best Beyer Speed Figure of 95 in that start and should be even better making his second start off a short layoff. "Most importantly he has drawn perfectly, with all of the speed on his inside," Goldberg tells SportsLine.

2020 Haskell Invitational field, odds

Authentic 4-5

Dr Post 5-2

Ny Traffic 7-2

Jesus' Team 15-1

Ancient Warrior 20-1

Lebda 20-1

Fame to Famous 30-1