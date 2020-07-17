The Bob Baffert-trained Authentic will try to reestablish himself as a leading contender for the Kentucky Derby when he leaves the starting gate on Saturday in the 2020 Haskell Invitational at Monmouth Park in Oceanport, N.J. After winning his first three starts by 11½ lengths, Authentic was considered one of the top contenders for the Derby, but his reputation took a bit of a hit when he finished second in the Santa Anita Derby on June 6.

Despite the loss, Authentic is the the 4-5 morning-line favorite in the 2020 Haskell Invitational odds. The Todd Pletcher-trained Dr Post has the second-lowest odds at 5-2 in the 2020 Haskell Invitational field of seven, while Ny Traffic is next at 7-2. The other four entrants are 15-1 or higher. Post time for the race is 5:48 p.m. ET. With the Haskell favorite entering the race off a loss, you need to see what Hank "The Hammer" Goldberg has to say before making any 2020 Haskell Invitational picks.

The former horse racing analyst for ESPN and NBC, Goldberg became a legendary handicapper by going straight to the source. In 2004, he had dinner before the Belmont Stakes with trainer Nick Zito at a pizzeria in Queens. The dinner led Goldberg to play Zito's 36-1 monster long shot Birdstone to win and on top of his exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets. When Birdstone shocked the world, Goldberg won $24,000.

In the San Felipe Stakes in March, Hammer gave out a $20 exacta that paid $180. Last month in the Belmont Stakes, Goldberg was all over Tiz the Law, who scored a convincing victory in the year's first Triple Crown race. And in last Saturday's Blue Grass Stakes, Hammer nailed the Art Collector-Swiss Skydiver exacta for $169.40. Anybody who has followed Hammer's horse racing picks has seen huge returns.

Top 2020 Haskell Invitational predictions

One surprise: Goldberg is fading Dr Post, a horse getting the second-lowest odds on the morning line at 5-2. He is trained by Todd Pletcher and ridden by Joe Bravo, who has been Monmouth's leading rider a record 13 times. Dr Post is coming off a runner-up finish in the Belmont Stakes in which he was no threat to the winner, Tiz the Law.

This will be Bravo's first time on Dr Post, who had previously been ridden by John Velazquez and Irad Ortiz Jr. In addition, the 1⅛-mile distance of the Haskell may be a question for this son of Quality Road and a Hennessy mare. Goldberg doesn't have Dr Post in his top three and won't be using the horse on any tickets.

Goldberg, however, is high on Ny Traffic at 7-2. This 3-year-old son of Cross Traffic has two wins, two seconds and two thirds in eight career starts. He is coming off a runner-up finish in the Matt Winn Stakes on May 23.

He earned a career-best Beyer Speed Figure of 95 in that start and should be even better making his second start off a short layoff. "Most importantly he has drawn perfectly, with all of the speed on his inside," Goldberg tells SportsLine.

2020 Haskell Invitational field, odds

Authentic 4-5

Dr Post 5-2

Ny Traffic 7-2

Jesus' Team 15-1

Ancient Warrior 20-1

Lebda 20-1

Fame to Famous 30-1