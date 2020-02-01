2020 Holy Bull Stakes odds, contenders, lineup: Horse racing insider releases picks, predictions

The same trainer-owner tandem that rose to prominence in 2003 with the New York-bred gelding Funny Cide will try to recreate the magic on Saturday by sending out the heavily favored Tiz the Law in the 2020 Holy Bull Stakes at Gulfstream Park. Trained by Barclay Tagg and owned by Sackatoga Stable, Tiz the Law has two wins in three career starts, including an impressive four-length score in the Champagne Stakes in October.

The son of Constitution is the favorite at 3-5 according to the latest 2020 Holy Bull Stakes odds. The Chad Brown-trained Toledo is right behind him on the Holy Bull odds board at 7-2. Post time for the race on the Gulfstream Park dirt course is at 5:04 p.m. ET. You'll want to see what handicapping champion Jonathon Kinchen has to say before making any 2020 Holy Bull Stakes picks.

Kinchen is one of the most successful and recognizable horseplayers in the country today. An analyst for Fox Sports' "Saturday at the Races," Kinchen won the National Horseplayers Championship Tour in 2015, a demanding, yearlong series of handicapping events across the country. That same year, he became the only player in history to have both of his entries qualify for the final of the National Horseplayers Championship, considered one of the most prestigious handicapping events in the world.

In addition, Kinchen has scored huge on some of racing's biggest days. At the 2015 Kentucky Derby, he cashed for $150,000 after nailing a Pick 6 and a $300 cold Pick 3 that paid $50,000. He also hit a Pick 4 for $84,000 on Belmont Stakes day in 2010, one of several five-figure days he has had at the track.

Three weeks ago, while making his inaugural pick for SportsLine, Kinchen correctly gave out a bet on Queen Bee to You winning the La Canada Stakes. Now, Kinchen has handicapped the 2020 Holy Bull Stakes field, made his picks and formulated his bets. Head to SportsLine now to his picks and analysis.

We can tell you that Kinchen's top pick is not the heavily favored Tiz the Law. After winning the Champagne Stakes in October, Tiz the Law's connections skipped the Breeders' Cup Juvenile, which Kinchen sees as a red flag, and ran instead in the Kentucky Jockey Club in November. Not only did Tiz the Law lose that race, finishing third as the heavy favorite, but the two horses who beat him in that race have since returned to the races and both lost. That does not bode well for his chances on Saturday.

Instead, Kinchen is high on a huge long shot in the 2020 Holy Bull lineup. He's including this horse in all of his exactas, and so should you. He's sharing these picks only at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Holy Bull Stakes 2020? And which long shot has the potential to spice up the exacta? Check out the latest Holy Bull Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Kinchen's picks for the Holy Bull Stakes.

Tiz the Law 3-5

Toledo 7-2

Ete Indien 6-1

Relentless Dancer 8-1

Uncork the Bottle 12-1

Mayberry Deputy 15-1

Clear Destination 20-1