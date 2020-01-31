2020 Holy Bull Stakes odds, contenders, lineup: Horse racing insider reveals picks, predictions

Tiz the Law will try to get one step closer to the Kentucky Derby when he takes on six other horses in the 2020 Holy Bull Stakes on Saturday at Gulfstream Park. The son of Constitution has two wins in three career starts, including an impressive four-length victory in the Champagne Stakes in October. Tiz the Law will be making his first start since November and has been installed as a 3-5 favorite in the 2020 Holy Bull Stakes odds.

The Chad Brown-trained Toledo is the 7-2 second choice, and the Patrick Biancone-trained Ete Indien is the third-biggest favorite at 6-1 in the field of seven. The Holy Bull is one of three Kentucky Derby prep races scheduled for Saturday. Post time for the race on the Gulfstream Park dirt course is 5:04 p.m. ET. You'll want to see what handicapping champion Jonathon Kinchen has to say before making any 2020 Holy Bull Stakes picks.

Kinchen is one of the most successful and recognizable horseplayers in the country today. An analyst for Fox Sports' "Saturday at the Races," Kinchen won the National Horseplayers Championship Tour in 2015, a demanding, yearlong series of handicapping events across the country. That same year, he became the only player in history to have both of his entries qualify for the final of the National Horseplayers Championship, considered one of the most prestigious handicapping events in the world.

In addition, Kinchen has scored huge on some of racing's biggest days. At the 2015 Kentucky Derby, he cashed for $150,000 after nailing a Pick 6 and a $300 cold Pick 3 that paid $50,000. He also hit a Pick 4 for $84,000 on Belmont Stakes day in 2010, one of several five-figure days he has had at the track.

Three weeks ago, while making his inaugural pick for SportsLine, Kinchen correctly gave out a bet on Queen Bee to You winning the La Canada Stakes. Now, Kinchen has handicapped the 2020 Holy Bull Stakes field, made his picks and formulated his bets. Head to SportsLine now to his picks and analysis.

We can tell you that Kinchen's top pick is not the heavily favored Tiz the Law, who could very easily go off shorter than his 3-5 morning-line price. Trained by Barclay Tagg and owned by Sackatoga Stable, Tiz the Law features the same trainer-ownership team that won the 2003 Kentucky Derby with New York-bred gelding Funny Cide.

But Tiz the Law finished third in his last start, the Kentucky Jockey Club, despite being an odds-on favorite. In addition, the two horses who beat him in that race were beaten in their ensuing starts.

Instead, Kinchen is high on a horse who will be one of the longer shots in the 2020 Holy Bull lineup. He's including this horse in all of his exactas, and so should you. He's sharing these picks only at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Holy Bull Stakes 2020? And which long shot has the potential to spice up the exacta? Check out the latest Holy Bull Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Kinchen's picks for the Holy Bull Stakes.

Tiz the Law 3-5

Toledo 7-2

Ete Indien 6-1

Relentless Dancer 8-1

Uncork the Bottle 12-1

Mayberry Deputy 15-1

Clear Destination 20-1