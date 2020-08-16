For the first time in 33 years, an Andretti will start the Indianapolis 500 from pole position.

Marco Andretti, grandson of 1987 pole winner Mario, outpaced Scott Dixon with a four-lap average of 231.068 mph on Sunday during the Fast Nine Shootout in the No. 98 Honda. Andretti will look to follow in his grandfather's footsteps and become the first family member to win the Indy 500 since 1969.

The 80-year-old, Mario Andretti, took to Twitter shortly after qualifying to thank supporters.

Before 2020, Marco Andretti's best Indy 500 starting position was third in 2013. He finished second in his rookie season back in 2016.

2017 Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato joins Andretti and Dixon on the front row. Last year's winner Simon Pagenaud will have considerable ground to make up, starting from Row 9 in the 25th position.

Here is the starting grid for the Indy 500.



ROW 1

1. Marco Andretti, 98 2. Scott Dixon, 9 3. Takuma Sato, 30

ROW 2



4. Rinus VeeKay, 21 5. Ryan Hunter-Reay, 28 6. James Hinchcliffe, 29

ROW 3

7. Alex Palou, 55 8. Graham Rahal, 15 9. Alexander Rossi, 27

ROW 4

10. Colton Herta, 88 11. Marcus Ericsson, 8 12. Spencer Pigot, 45

ROW 5

13. Josef Newgarden, 1 14. Felix Rosenqvist, 10 15. Pato O'Ward, 5

ROW 6

16. Ed Carpenter, 20 17. Zach Veach, 26 18. Conor Daly, 47

ROW 7

19. Santino Ferrucci, 18 20. Jack Harvey, 60 21. Oliver Askew, 7

ROW 8

22. Will Power, 12 23. Tony Kanaan, 14 24. Dalton Kellett, 41

ROW 9

25. Simon Pagenaud, 22 26. Fernando Alonso, 66 27. James Davison, 51

ROW 10

28. Helio Castroneves 29. Charlie Kimball, 4 30. Max Chilton, 59

ROW 11

31. Sage Karam, 24 32. JR Hildebrand, 67 33. Ben Hanley

The 104th running of the Indianapolis 500 is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 23. Green flag is set for 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC. There will be no fans in attendance.