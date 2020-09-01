In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 horse racing schedule has been completely altered. Back in June, the Triple Crown chase began with the Belmont Stakes, which is normally the final leg of the Triple Crown rather than the first.
Now the Kentucky Derby, which is usually the first leg of the Triple Crown, will serve as the second leg and will be taken in without fans at Churchill Downs. Tiz the Law, the Belmont winner, enters the 2020 edition of the Kentucky Derby as the odds-on favorite to win the second leg of the Triple Crown.
In 2019, Country House won the Kentucky Derby despite being a a 62-to-1 long shot. Maximum Security initially won the race, but was later disqualified after stewards at Churchill Downs determined that the horse and jockey Luis Saez committed an infraction. It marked the first time in the 145-year history of the Kentucky Derby that the horse to finish first was disqualified because of an infraction.
Winning this annual event immortalizes the victorious jockey and horse. Some of these horses that won the Derby took it a step further, going on to win Triple Crowns. Here is a list of every Kentucky Derby winner -- all 145 of them.
- 2019: Country House
- 2018: Justify
- 2017: Always Dreaming
- 2016: Nyquist
- 2015: American Pharoah
- 2014: California Chrome
- 2013: Orb
- 2012: I'll Have Another
- 2011: Animal Kingdom
- 2010: Super Saver
- 2009: Mine That Bird
- 2008: Big Brown
- 2007: Street Sense
- 2006: Barbaro
- 2005: Giacomo
- 2004: Smarty Jones
- 2003: Funny Cide
- 2002: War Emblem
- 2001: Monarchos
- 2000: Fusaichi Pegasus
- 1999: Charismatic
- 1998: Real Quiet
- 1997: Silver Charm
- 1996: Grindstone
- 1995: Thunder Gulch
- 1994: Go For Gin
- 1993: Sea Hero
- 1992: Lil E. Tee
- 1991: Strike the Gold
- 1990: Unbridled
- 1989: Sunday Silence
- 1988: Winning Colors
- 1987: Alysheba
- 1986: Ferdinand
- 1985: Spend a Buck
- 1984: Swale
- 1983: Sunny's Halo
- 1982: Gato Del Sol
- 1981: Pleasant Colony
- 1980: Genuine Risk
- 1979: Spectacular Bid
- 1978: Affirmed
- 1977: Seattle Slew
- 1976: Bold Forbes
- 1975: Foolish Pleasure
- 1974: Cannonade
- 1973: Secretariat
- 1972: Riva Ridge
- 1971: Canonero II
- 1970: Dust Commander
- 1969: Majestic Prince
- 1968: Forward Pass
- 1967: Proud Clarion
- 1966: Kauai King
- 1965: Lucky Debonair
- 1964: Northern Dancer
- 1963: Chateaugay
- 1962: Decidedly
- 1961: Carry Back
- 1960: Venetian Way
- 1959: Tomy Lee
- 1958: Tim Tam
- 1957: Iron Liege
- 1956: Needles
- 1955: Swaps
- 1954: Determine
- 1953: Dark Star
- 1952: Hill Gail
- 1951: Count Turf
- 1950: Middleground
- 1949: Ponder
- 1948: Citation
- 1947: Jet Pilot
- 1946: Assault
- 1945: Hoop Jr.
- 1944: Pensive
- 1943: Count Fleet
- 1942: Shut Out
- 1941: Whirlaway
- 1940: Gallahadion
- 1939: Johnstown
- 1938: Lawrin
- 1937: War Admiral
- 1936: Bold Venture
- 1935: Omaha
- 1934: Cavalcade
- 1933: Brokers Tip
- 1932: Burgoo King
- 1931: Twenty Grand
- 1930: Gallant Fox
- 1929: Clyde Van Dusen
- 1928: Reigh Count
- 1927: Whiskery
- 1926: Bubbling Over
- 1925: Flying Ebony
- 1924: Black Gold
- 1923: Zev
- 1922: Morvich
- 1921: Behave Yourself
- 1920: Paul Jones
- 1919: Sir Barton
- 1918: Exterminator
- 1917: Omar Khayyam
- 1916: George Smith
- 1915: Regret
- 1914: Old Rosebud
- 1913: Donerail
- 1912: Worth
- 1911: Meridian
- 1910: Donau
- 1909: Wintergreen
- 1908: Stone Strett
- 1907: Pink Star
- 1906: Sir Huon
- 1905: Agile
- 1904: Elwood
- 1903: Judge Himes
- 1902: Alan-a-Dale
- 1901: HIs Eminence
- 1900: Lieut. Gibson
- 1899: Manuel
- 1898: Plaudit
- 1897: Typhoon II
- 1896: Ben Brush
- 1895: Halma
- 1894: Chant
- 1893: Lookout
- 1892: Azra
- 1891: Kingman
- 1890: Riley
- 1889: Spokane
- 1888: Macbeth II
- 1887: Montrose
- 1886: Ben Ali
- 1885: Joe Cotton
- 1884: Buchanan
- 1883: Leonatus
- 1882: Apollo
- 1881: Hindoo
- 1880: Fonso
- 1879: Lord Murphy
- 1878: Day Star
- 1877: Baden-Baden
- 1876: Vagrant
- 1875: Aristides