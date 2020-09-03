Tiz the Law will try to move one step closer to winning the Triple Crown when he leaves the starting gate on Saturday as the favorite in the 2020 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. This three-year-old son of Constitution won the Belmont Stakes, which served as the first leg of the Triple Crown this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. In his last start, Tiz the Law cruised to an easy victory in the Travers Stakes. On Saturday, he is the 3-5 favorite in the latest 2020 Kentucky Derby odds.

Tiz the Law is followed by two California-based horses, Honor A.P. (5-1) and Authentic (8-1), in the 2020 Kentucky Derby lineup. Every other horse in the 18-horse 2020 Kentucky Derby field is 15-1 or higher. With a large field set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you need to see what Hammerin' Hank Goldberg has to say before making any 2020 Kentucky Derby picks.

The former horse racing analyst for ESPN and NBC, Goldberg became a legendary handicapper by going straight to the source. In 2004, he had dinner before the Belmont Stakes with trainer Nick Zito at a pizzeria in Queens. The dinner led Goldberg to play Zito's 36-1 monster longshot Birdstone to win and on top of his exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets. When Birdstone shocked the world, Goldberg won $24,000.

In the San Felipe Stakes in March, Hammer gave out a $20 exacta that paid $180. In the Belmont Stakes in June, Goldberg was all over Tiz the Law, who scored a convincing victory in the year's first Triple Crown race. In the Blue Grass Stakes, Hammer nailed the Art Collector-Swiss Skydiver exacta for $169.40. In July, he hit the Authentic-Ny Traffic exacta in the Haskell for $158. And last month in the Pacific Classic he gave out the Maximum Security-Sharp Samurai exacta for $177.50. Anyone who has followed Goldberg's lead is way up.

Now, Goldberg has studied the 2020 Kentucky Derby field and has released his picks, predictions and exotic bets only at SportsLine.

Top Kentucky Derby predictions

One shocker: Goldberg is high on Thousand Words, even though he's a long shot at 15-1. This Bob Baffert trainee has four wins and one second in seven career starts. He is coming off a victory in the Shared Belief Stakes on Aug. 1.

Since returning from a three-month break, Thousand Words has a win and a runner-up finish. "He may have drawn the best of all the contenders, the No. 10 post," Goldberg told SportsLine. Goldberg is using Thousand Words prominently in his superfecta wagers.

Another curveball: Goldberg says Honor A.P., the second-biggest 2020 Kentucky Derby favorite, barely hits the board. There are far better values in a loaded 2020 Kentucky Derby lineup.

Honor A.P. is coming off a runner-up finish in the Shared Belief Stakes. However, in that race, he finished second to Thousand Words, who's getting 15-1 Kentucky Derby odds 2020.

How to make Kentucky Derby picks

Goldberg is also high on a double-digit long shot who will "be strong in the final quarter mile," giving him a strong shot at an upset victory. Goldberg is including this horse in his 2020 Kentucky Derby wagers, and so should you. He's sharing which horse to back only at SportsLine.

Who wins the Kentucky Derby 2020? What double-digit long lights up the board? And how has Hammer formulated his bets? Check out the latest Kentucky Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Goldberg's picks for the Kentucky Derby.

2020 Kentucky Derby field

Tiz the Law (3-5)

Honor A. P. (5-1)

Authentic (8-1)

Thousand Words (15-1)

King Guillermo (20-1)

Ny Traffic (20-1)

Max Player (30-1)

Enforceable (30-1)

Money Moves (30-1)

Sole Volante (30-1)

Finnick the Fierce (50-1)

Storm the Court (50-1)

Major Fed (50-1)

South Bend (50-1)

Mr. Big News (50-1)

Necker Island (50-1)

Attachment Rate (50-1)

Winning Impression (50-1)