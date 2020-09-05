The Kentucky Derby normally is the opening leg of the Triple Crown, but the coronavirus pandemic has altered the horse racing schedule quite a bit. Now the Kentucky Derby will take place on Saturday, which is four months later than normal.

When you're looking at the field for the 146th running of the iconic race, there are a few favorites that could take home the victory. Tiz the Law is currently listed as the favorite with 4-5 odds. That's certainly not surprising, consider that Tiz the Law took home the victory at the Belmont Stakes in June and was one of the favorites heading into that race as well. Prior to the Belmont Stakes, Tiz the Law also won the 2019 Champagne Stakes, which was also run at Belmont Park.

Below are the odds for every horse, via William Hill Sportsbook, as well as the post positions for the race.

2020 Kentucky Derby odds

Tiz the Law -160

Honor A.P. 5/1

Authentic 8/1

Thousand Words 12/1

NY Traffic 18/1

Enforceable 25/1

Money Moves 25/1

Max Player 28/1

Sole Volante 35/1

South Bend 45/1

Attachment Rate 50/1

Storm the Court 60/1

Major Fed 60/1

Mr. Big News 80/1

Winning Impression 80/1

Necker Island 85/1

2020 Kentucky Derby post positions