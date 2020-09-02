The Kentucky Derby normally is the opening leg of the Triple Crown, but the coronavirus pandemic has altered the horse racing schedule quite a bit. Now the Kentucky Derby will take place on Sept. 5, which is four months later than normal.

When you're looking at the field for the 146th running of the iconic race, there are a few favorites that could take home the victory. Tiz the Law is currently listed as the favorite with 4-5 odds. That's certainly not surprising, consider that Tiz the Law took home the victory at the Belmont Stakes in June and was one of the favorites heading into that race as well. Prior to the Belmont Stakes, Tiz the Law also won the 2019 Champagne Stakes, which was also run at Belmont Park.

Art Collector has the second-highest odds to win the Kentucky Derby at 9-2. The three-year old is coming off a first place finish in the Ellis Park Derby. Art Collector also has won its last five races, dating back to 2019, in advance of the Kentucky Derby.

Below are the odds for every horse:

2020 Kentucky Derby odds, by post positions