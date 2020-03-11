2020 Kentucky Derby odds, predictions: Expert who has hit 9 Derby-Oaks Doubles makes early picks

One year after Maximum Security made history by being the first horse disqualified after crossing the finish line first, the 2020 Kentucky Derby will run from Churchill Downs on Saturday, May 2. The Run for the Roses will feature a talented 2020 Kentucky Derby lineup that could include horses like Bob Baffert's Authentic and Patrick Biancone's Ete Indien. It's the first leg of horse racing's Triple Crown.

Authentic is the early 6-1 favorite in the current 2020 Kentucky Derby odds, followed by the Barclay Tagg-trained Tiz the Law, who's going off at 7-1. Before you bet the 146th Run for the Roses, you'll want to hear what SportsLine's resident horse racing guru, Jody Demling, has to say.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the 2020 Kentucky Derby on a mind-blowing streak: He has nailed nine of the last 11 Oaks-Derby doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but twice in the last 11 years.

Three years ago, he was all over Derby champ Always Dreaming when that horse was 6-1, long before he was the co-favorite, calling him "the best horse on the grounds." Demling has crushed horse racing's biggest races, also hitting nine of the last 15 Preakness winners. He nailed Justify's groundbreaking win in the 2018 Belmont as well.

In addition, Demling has been on fire in Derby prep races. Last April, he nailed the exacta and trifecta in the Santa Anita Derby, Blue Grass Stakes and Wood Memorial on the same day. One week later, he hit the same bets in the Arkansas Derby. This year, he hit the exacta, trifecta and superfecta in the Robert B. Lewis Stakes and nailed the exacta in the Sam F. Davis Stakes. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

With several major sports books already taking action, Demling has released his early 2020 Kentucky Derby picks and listed where he believes his top 20 horses will finish.

Top 2020 Kentucky Derby predictions

Demling is fading Sole Volante, even though the colt just won the Sam F. Davis Stakes and was second in the Tampa Bay Derby. In fact, Demling says Sole Volante barely cracks the top 10.

This Patrick L. Biancone-trained horse has three victories in six career races. However, Sole Volante has failed to win two of his last three starts and was beaten in the Tampa Bay Derby by King Guillermo, who's going off at 30-1 Kentucky Derby odds 2020. There are far better values in a loaded 2020 Kentucky Derby lineup.

Another curveball: Demling is high on Maxfield, even though the horse just underwent surgery to remove bone chips and only has two career races under his belt. "As long as there's a chance that he still makes the Derby, Maxfield will stay on my radar," Demling told SportsLine.

How to make 2020 Kentucky Derby picks

Demling is especially high on a monumental long shot that would net any backer a colossal windfall.

Which horse wins the Kentucky Derby? Check out the latest Kentucky Derby odds below.



Authentic (6-1)

Tiz the Law (7-1)

Nadal (10-1)

Charlatan (12-1)

Honor A.P. (14-1)

Maxfield (15-1)

Ete Indien (16-1)

Sole Volante (20-1)

Enforceable (23-1)

Silver Prospector (24-1)

Gouverneur Morris (26-1)

Independence Hall (27-1)

King Guillermo (30-1)

Thousand Words (34-1)

Modernist (35-1)

Basin (38-1)

Candy Tycoon (50-1)

Mischevious Alex (50-1)

Storm the Court (60-1)

Max Player (71-1)