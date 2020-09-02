Although there will be no fans at Churchill Downs on Saturday, the 2020 Kentucky Derby will still be one to remember. COVID-19 precautions have prohibited fan attendance at sporting events worldwide, so the hallowed grounds of Churchill Downs will be quiet on the first Saturday in September. Eighteen horses make up this year's 2020 Kentucky Derby contenders, but 17 of them are looking up at Tiz the Law.

The Belmont Stakes winner, Tiz the Law hopes to take one step closer to an elusive Triple Crown and is the 3-5 favorite in the 2020 Kentucky Derby odds. Santa Anita Derby winner Honor A.P., who didn't run the Belmont, is 5-1. Before making any horse racing predictions, you'll want to see the latest 2020 Kentucky Derby picks from SportsLine's Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2020 Kentucky Derby on a major heater on his horse racing picks. He has the picked the winner in six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes. At the Belmont, the first Triple Crown race of 2020, Demling called Tiz the Law the class of the field and he pulled away for a convincing victory.

This is the same handicapper who hit the Oaks-Derby double at Churchill Downs nine times in the last 11 years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but twice in his last 11 tries. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Demling has released his early 2020 Kentucky Derby picks, predicting where every horse will finish. He's sharing all of it at SportsLine.

2020 Kentucky Derby expert predictions

One surprise: Demling is fading Authentic, even though he's one of the favorites in the Kentucky Derby odds 2020 at 8-1. In fact, Demling says Authentic barely cracks the top 10. Authentic is coming off a victory in the Haskell Stakes, his fourth win in five starts. His only loss came in the Santa Anita Derby, when he finished second to Honor A.P.

But Authentic was less than spectacular down the stretch at the Haskell, visibly losing speed under jockey Mike Smith. Loading into the Churchill Downs gate on the far outside in the No. 18 post position, Authentic will have to travel the maximum distance to get to the finish line. Even with the victories, Demling believes Authentic is "not sure he wants the added distance" of the 1 1/4-mile Kentucky Derby and doesn't recommend including the horse in your 2020 Kentucky Derby bets.

Another shocker: Demling is high on King Guillermo, even though he's a huge 20-1 long shot in the latest Kentucky Derby odds 2020. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. You may not have heard much about King Guillermo this summer, but that's because he hasn't raced since May 2. King Guillermo's 125-day layoff between the Arkansas Derby and the Run for the Roses is the longest in several decades, as modern thoroughbreds usually race every four to five weeks.

King Guillermo, a son of Uncle Mo and Slow Sand, by Dixieland Band, is trained by Juan Carlos Avila, whose strategy of keeping King Guillermo sidelined is an unconventional one. But Demling is high on King Guillermo, noting that his summer-long layoff could be positive for your 2020 Kentucky Derby bets.

How to make 2020 Kentucky Derby picks

In addition, Demling is high on a massive long shot whose style fits Churchill Downs perfectly. He's only sharing which horse to back, and his entire projected 2020 Kentucky Derby leaderboard, here.

Which horse wins the Kentucky Derby 2020? And which double-digit long shot is a must-back? Check out the latest 2020 Kentucky Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the 2020 Kentucky Derby, and find out.

2020 Kentucky Derby odds

Tiz the Law 3-5

Honor A.P. 5-1

Authentic 8-1

Thousand Words 15-1

Ny Traffic 20-1

King Guillermo 20-1

Sole Volante 30-1

Money Moves 30-1

Enforceable 30-1

Max Player 30-1

Winning Impressions 50-1

Attachment Rate 50-1

Necker Island 50-1

Finnick the Fierce 50-1

Storm the Court 50-1

Major Fed 50-1

South Bend 50-1

Mr. Big News 50-1