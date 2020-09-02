Although horses aren't known to be affected by COVID-19, the 2020 Triple Crown schedule also fell victim to the worldwide pandemic. Prep races were cancelled and rescheduled throughout the spring and summer, and the 2020 Kentucky Derby was moved from its usual spot in May to Saturday, Sept. 5. While the 146th Run for the Roses is the second jewel in the Triple Crown this year, the Kentucky Derby 2020 is no less important in horse racing's history. Which horses should you back with your 2020 Kentucky Derby predictions and picks?

Tiz the Law, who has a shot to become the 14th horse to win the Triple Crown if he were to win both the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes on Oct. 3, is currently the 3-5 favorite in the 2020 Kentucky Derby odds, but he isn't the only horse to keep an eye on. Honor A.P., a horse that didn't run the Belmont, is 5-1, while Authentic is 8-1. Before making any horse racing predictions, you'll want to see the latest 2020 Kentucky Derby picks from SportsLine's Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2020 Kentucky Derby on a major heater on his horse racing picks. He has the picked the winner in six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes. At the Belmont, the first Triple Crown race of 2020, Demling called Tiz the Law the class of the field and he pulled away for a convincing victory.

This is the same handicapper who hit the Oaks-Derby double at Churchill Downs nine times in the last 11 years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but twice in his last 11 tries. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

2020 Kentucky Derby expert predictions

One surprise: Demling is fading Authentic, even though he's one of the favorites in the Kentucky Derby odds 2020 at 8-1. In fact, Demling says Authentic barely cracks the top 10. Authentic is coming off a win in the Haskell Stakes, but he let his foot off the gas early and nearly let Ny Traffic run him down at the line.

Jockey Mike Smith made it clear that Authentic still battles immaturity and admits that he was distracted down the final straightaway, which could prove costly in a 2020 Kentucky Derby lineup full of horses with closing speed. Trainer Bob Baffert will hope to have worked through those issues by the time his horse goes to post.

Another shocker: Demling is high on Max Player, even though he's a huge 30-1 long shot in the latest Kentucky Derby odds 2020. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Max Player is coming off a pair of third-place finishes in the Travers Stakes and Belmont, trailing only Tiz the Law and Dr Post in the latter race.

Prior to the Belmont Stakes, Max Player had ripped off two consecutive wins, including the Withers Stakes at Aqueduct. Famed trainer Steven M. Asmussen won the Belmont four years ago with Creator, and Max Player drew the No. 2 post at Churchill Downs. He's a prime target to spice up your 2020 Kentucky Derby bets because, according to Demling, as looked strong training for the annual Run for the Roses.

2020 Kentucky Derby odds

Tiz the Law 3-5

Honor A.P. 5-1

Authentic 8-1

Thousand Words 15-1

Ny Traffic 20-1

King Guillermo 20-1

Sole Volante 30-1

Money Moves 30-1

Enforceable 30-1

Max Player 30-1

Winning Impressions 50-1

Attachment Rate 50-1

Necker Island 50-1

Finnick the Fierce 50-1

Storm the Court 50-1

Major Fed 50-1

South Bend 50-1

Mr. Big News 50-1