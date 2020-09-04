Tiz the Law was dominant at the Belmont Stakes in June, capturing the initial jewel of the 2020 Triple Crown schedule by almost four lengths. But the shortened distance of the Belmont, down from 1 1/2 miles to 1 1/8 miles, means Tiz the Law is relatively untested at the 1 1/4-mile distance of Saturday's 2020 Kentucky Derby. Traditionally the first jewel in the Triple Crown, the Kentucky Derby 2020 date was shuffled back from May to September and is now the middle leg of horse racing's ultimate prize.

Even with the added distance, Tiz the Law leads the 2020 Kentucky Derby lineup at 5-8 in the latest 2020 Kentucky Derby odds from William Hill. Santa Anita Derby winner Honor A.P., who didn't run the Belmont, is 5-1. Authentic, another horse that skipped the Belmont, is at 8-1 among the 2020 Kentucky Derby contenders. Before making any horse racing predictions, you'll want to see the latest 2020 Kentucky Derby picks from SportsLine's Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2020 Kentucky Derby on a major heater on his horse racing picks. He has the picked the winner in six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes. At the Belmont, the first Triple Crown race of 2020, Demling called Tiz the Law the class of the field and he pulled away for a convincing victory.

This is the same handicapper who hit the Oaks-Derby double at Churchill Downs nine times in the last 11 years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but twice in his last 11 tries. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Demling has released his early 2020 Kentucky Derby picks, predicting where every horse will finish. He's sharing all of it at SportsLine.

2020 Kentucky Derby expert predictions

One surprise: Demling is fading Authentic, even though he's one of the favorites in the Kentucky Derby odds 2020 at 8-1. In fact, Demling says Authentic doesn't even crack the top five. Authentic is coming off a victory in the Haskell Stakes, his fourth win in five starts. His only loss came in the Santa Anita Derby, when he finished second to Honor A.P.

But Authentic was less than spectacular down the stretch at the Haskell, visibly losing speed under jockey Mike Smith. Loading into the Churchill Downs gate on the far outside in the No. 18 post position, Authentic will have to travel the maximum distance to get to the finish line. Even with the victories, Demling believes Authentic is "not sure he wants the added distance" of the 1 1/4-mile Kentucky Derby and doesn't recommend including the horse in your 2020 Kentucky Derby bets.

Another shocker: Demling is high on Sole Volante, even though he's a huge 35-1 long shot in the latest Kentucky Derby odds 2020. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The son of Karakontie out of Light Blow, Sole Volante has been lightly regarded in the run-up to the 2020 Kentucky Derby. But before his sixth-place run at the Belmont Stakes, Sole Volante was either first or second in three straight dirt stakes runs.

Sole Volante's best run was a strong effort at the Sam F. Davis Stakes, when he stormed from 15 lengths back to win by 2 1/2 lengths. Sole Volante has also put in three head-turning workouts, two at a mile and the most recent a sizzling five-furlong gallop on grass. Demling is backing Sole Volante, saying "his style is perfect for the stretch at Churchill Downs," and recommends him for your 2020 Kentucky Derby bets.

How to make 2020 Kentucky Derby picks

In addition, Demling is high on an epic long shot who "will be running in the end." He's using him prominently in his exactas, trifectas, and superfectas, and so should you. He's only sharing which horse to back, and his entire projected 2020 Kentucky Derby leaderboard, here.

Which horse wins the Kentucky Derby 2020? And which massive long shot is a must-back? Check out the latest 2020 Kentucky Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the 2020 Kentucky Derby, and find out.

2020 Kentucky Derby odds

Tiz the Law 5-8

Honor A.P. 5-1

Authentic 8-1

Thousand Words 12-1

Ny Traffic 20-1

Enforceable 25-1

Max Player 30-1

Sole Volante 35-1

Money Moves 40-1

Attachment Rate 40-1

South Bend 50-1

Storm the Court 60-1

Major Fed 60-1

Finnick the Fierce 85-1

Necker Island 85-1

Mr Big News 100-1

Winning Impression 100-1