The upended 2020 Triple Crown schedule has impacted the summer racing schedule, as races like the Travers Stakes at Saratoga have now become tune-ups for the 2020 Kentucky Derby on Sept. 5. Several 2020 Kentucky Derby contenders will take the starting gate at the Travers Stakes, reportedly including Belmont Stakes winner Tiz The Law. But does the altered summer horse racing agenda affect who you should consider for your 2020 Kentucky Derby bets?

Tiz the Law is the current favorite at 7-2 in the 2020 Kentucky Derby odds. Honor A.P., who won the Santa Anita Derby, is at 5-1, while Art Collector, who has won four straight starts, is 9-2. Before making any horse racing predictions, you'll want to see the latest 2020 Kentucky Derby picks from SportsLine's Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2020 Kentucky Derby on a major heater on his horse racing picks. He has the picked the winner in six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes. At the Belmont, the first Triple Crown race of 2020, Demling called Tiz the Law the class of the field and he pulled away for a convincing victory.

This is the same handicapper who hit the Oaks-Derby double at Churchill Downs nine times in the last 11 years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but twice in his last 11 tries. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

One surprise: Demling is fading Uncle Chuck, even though he's one of the favorites at 10-1. A Bob Baffert-trained horse, Uncle Chuck outlasted stablemate Thousand Words to win the Los Alamitos Derby on July 4. Combine that run with a maiden special weight triumph on June 12 and Uncle Chuck seems like a horse on the rise.

Uncle Chuck, who was purchased for $250,000 at the 2018 Keeneland September Yearling Sale, traveled the 1 1/8 miles of the Los Alamitos Derby in 1:47.65. From Uncle Mo out of Forest Music, Uncle Chuck is likely to run in the Aug. 8 Travers Stakes as a tune-up for the Sept. 5 Kentucky Derby. However, Demling says Uncle Chuck looked sharp in a "pretty weak field" in the Los Alamitos Derby, and doesn't recommend you including the horse in your 2020 Kentucky Derby picks.

Another shocker: Demling is high on Cezanne, even though he's a 20-1 long shot in the latest Kentucky Derby odds 2020. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The Bob-Baffert trained colt doesn't have the experience of other horses in the 2020 Kentucky Derby lineup, leading to longer odds.

But when he has run, he's been extremely impressive, going 2-for-2 thus far in his career. His one-mile victory at Los Alamitos Race Course on July 2 turned plenty of heads, as he ran it in an impressive 1:35.99. Baffert told reporters he plans to run Cezanne in a stakes race before the Kentucky Derby, possibly the 2020 Shared Belief on Aug. 1 or Travers on Aug. 8. Demling will continue to monitor his development, but is extremely high on him for early 2020 Kentucky Derby bets.

In addition, Demling is high on a double-digit long shot who benefits big-time from the Kentucky Derby 2020 being moved to September.

2020 Kentucky Derby odds

Tiz the Law (5-2)

Art Collector (9-2)

Honor A.P. (5-1)

Authentic (10-1)

Uncle Chuck (10-1)

Dr. Post (20-1)

Cezanne (20-1)

Country Grammer (30-1)

Enforceable (30-1)

King Guillermo (30-1)

Max Player (30-1)

Pneumatic (30-1)

Rushie (30-1)

Shared Sense (30-1)

Sole Volante (30-1)

Attachment Rate (50-1)

Dean Martini (50-1)

Ete Indien (50-1)

Modernist (50-1)

Ny Traffic (50-1)