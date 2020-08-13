Just like almost every sport worldwide, the 2020 Triple Crown season has been anything but normal. The Belmont Stakes kicked off the Triple Crown in June at fan-free Belmont Park instead of ending the three-race journey in front of a rowdy crowd. The 2020 Kentucky Derby was postponed from the traditional first Saturday in May to Sept. 5 at historic Churchill Downs. As the second Triple Crown race of 2020, the Run for the Roses will also see Tiz the Law aim for his second win in a Triple Crown race and a shot at horse racing's most lucrative prize.

Tiz The Law, who won Saturday's 2020 Travers Stakes by more than five lengths, is 4-5 and the early favorite in the 2020 Kentucky Derby odds. Honor A.P., who won the Santa Anita Derby but skipped the Belmont, is 7-1. Art Collector, another horse that opted out of running the Belmont, is 6-1. Before making any horse racing predictions, you'll want to see the latest 2020 Kentucky Derby picks from SportsLine's Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2020 Kentucky Derby on a major heater on his horse racing picks. He has the picked the winner in six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes. At the Belmont, the first Triple Crown race of 2020, Demling called Tiz the Law the class of the field and he pulled away for a convincing victory.

This is the same handicapper who hit the Oaks-Derby double at Churchill Downs nine times in the last 11 years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but twice in his last 11 tries. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Demling has released his early 2020 Kentucky Derby picks, predicting where every horse will finish. He's sharing all of it at SportsLine.

2020 Kentucky Derby expert predictions

One surprise: Demling is fading Authentic, even though he's one of the favorites in the Kentucky Derby odds 2020 at 8-1. Authentic is out of the winning Mr. Greeley mare Flawless and was bred in Kentucky by Peter E. Blum Thoroughbreds. The colt was a $350,000 yearling purchase at the Keeneland September sale and is now undefeated through three career starts.

Authentic won the San Felipe Stakes in March for his third straight victory before running second to Honor A.P. at the Santa Anita Derby in June. The son of Into Mischief returned in July to capture the Haskell Stakes, but he will have to step up in competition to take the 1 1/4-mile trek around Churchill Downs. Demling agrees, saying Authentic is "not sure he wants the added distance," and doesn't recommend you including the horse in your 2020 Kentucky Derby bets.

Another shocker: Demling is high on Dr Post, even though he's a huge 30-1 long shot in the latest Kentucky Derby odds 2020. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The son of Quality Road out of Mary Delaney, Dr Post trailed only Tiz the Law at the Belmont Stakes.

Dr Post has raced once since Belmont, showing in the July 18 Haskell Stakes behind winner Authentic and runner-up Ny Traffic. The Todd Pletcher-trained colt has speed to burn, though, as he won two races earlier this year to begin his three-year-old campaign. Demling is eyeing Dr Post, saying, "Seeing him wear the roses in September is not a stretch."

How to make 2020 Kentucky Derby picks

In addition, Demling is high on a double-digit long shot who's heating up big-time entering the Kentucky Derby 2020. He's only sharing which horse to back, and his entire projected 2020 Kentucky Derby leaderboard, here.

Which horse wins the Kentucky Derby 2020? And which double-digit long shot is a must-back? Check out the latest 2020 Kentucky Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the 2020 Kentucky Derby, and find out.

2020 Kentucky Derby odds

Tiz the Law (4-5)

Art Collector (6-1)

Honor A.P. (7-1)

Authentic (8-1)

Thousand Words (20-1)

King Guillermo (25-1)

NY Traffic (25-1)

Caracaro (28-1)

Dr. Post (30-1)

Max Player (35-1)

Sole Volante (40-1)

Enforceable (60-1)

Attachment Rate (66-1)

Major Fed (80-1)

Pneumatic (90-1)

Rushie (100-1)

Shared Sense (125-1)

Shivaree (150-1)

Finnick the Fierce (175-1)

Necker Island (200-1)