The Kentucky Derby has been run outside of May only twice, once at the end of April 1901 and once in June 1945 due to World War II. Because of the racing schedule being upended due to coronavirus concerns, the 2020 Kentucky Derby will run on Sept. 5 as part of a re-imagined Triple Crown slate. It's also slated to be the first full Saturday of the college football schedule. Tiz the Law will look to keep his Triple Crown hopes alive after winning the 2020 Belmont Stakes last month.

A 4-5 favorite at the Belmont, Tiz the Law carries 7-2 Kentucky Derby odds into Churchill Downs, the best of any horse in the 2020 Kentucky Derby lineup. Honor A.P and Authentic, neither of whom took the Belmont starting gate, are 5-1 and 8-1, respectively, as other 2020 Kentucky Derby contenders. Before making any horse racing predictions, you'll want to see the latest 2020 Kentucky Derby picks from SportsLine's Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2020 Kentucky Derby on a major heater on his horse racing picks. He has the picked the winner in six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes. At the Belmont, the first Triple Crown race of 2020, Demling called Tiz the Law the class of the field and he pulled away for a convincing victory.

This is the same handicapper who hit the Oaks-Derby double at Churchill Downs nine times in the last 11 years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but twice in his last 11 tries. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Demling has released his early 2020 Kentucky Derby picks, predicting where every horse will finish. He's sharing all of it at SportsLine.

2020 Kentucky Derby expert predictions

One surprise: Demling is fading King Guillermo even though Juan Carlos Avila's horse won the Tampa Bay Derby and finished second in the Arkansas Derby. King Guillermo last ran on the first Saturday in May, finishing behind unbeaten Nadal in the Arkansas Derby's second division.

King Guillermo ranks fifth on the 2020 Kentucky Derby leaderboard with 90 points, but skipping straight to the first Saturday in September means the horse will have 18 weeks between starts if he remains idle. Former MLB All-Star Victor Martinez owns King Guillermo, who won the Tampa Bay Derby after a layoff of more than three months, under the Victoria's Ranch banner. Demling believes King Guillermo's four-month layoff is "not ideal" and doesn't recommend including the horse in your 2020 Kentucky Derby bets.

Another shocker: Demling is high on Cezanne, even though he's a 30-1 long shot in the latest Kentucky Derby odds 2020. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Purchased for $3.65 million as a two-year-old, Cezanne is starting to live up to his hefty price tag as a three-year-old.

The son of two-time Horse of the Year Curlin out of Bernardini, Cezanne made his debut a winning one on June 6 when he took down a 6 1/2-furlong, $51,000 maiden special weight race by 2 1/4 lengths at Santa Anita Park. Cezanne has time to improve his Kentucky Derby stock before Sept. 5 by possibly getting in two more races, which would show Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert if he has the goods to make a Run for the Roses. Jockeyed by renowned rider Flavien Prat, Demling calls Cezanne "dazzling" and believes he's one of the horses you should back in your 2020 Kentucky Derby bets.

How to make 2020 Kentucky Derby picks

In addition, Demling is high on a double-digit long shot who benefits big-time from the Kentucky Derby 2020 being moved to September, saying this "late developer" could win it all. He's only sharing which horse to back, and his entire projected 2020 leaderboard, here.

Which horse wins the Kentucky Derby 2020? And which double-digit long shot is a must-back? Check out the latest 2020 Kentucky Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the 2020 Kentucky Derby, and find out.

2020 Kentucky Derby odds

Tiz the Law 7-2

Honor A.P. 5-1

Authentic 8-1

Dr Post 15-1

King Guillermo 20-1

Uncle Chuck 20-1

Cafe Pharaoh 20-1

Max Player 20-1

Basin 20-1

NY Traffic 20-1

Sole Volante 25-1

Ete Indien 30-1

Pneumatic 30-1

Money Moves 30-1

Art Collector 30-1

Cezanne 30-1

Enforceable 50-1

Man in the Can 50-1

Mr. Big News 50-1

Modernist 50-1