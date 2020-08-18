The 146th Kentucky Derby will be unlike any other. The 2020 Kentucky Derby will take place on Sept. 5 instead of the usual first Saturday in May. The Kentucky Derby 2020 will also be the second race of the Triple Crown schedule instead of its traditional opening spot in the three-race rotation. That means Tiz the Law, who won the Belmont Stakes back on June 20, will head to historic Churchill Downs aiming for the second jewel of the Triple Crown.

Tiz The Law's 2020 Kentucky Derby odds have steadily decreased since the Belmont, and he is currently 4-5 and the early favorite. Art Collector, who did not run the Belmont but has won five straight races, is at 6-1, while Honor A.P., who also skipped the Belmont but instead won the Santa Anita Derby, is at 7-1. Before making any horse racing predictions, you'll want to see the latest 2020 Kentucky Derby picks from SportsLine's Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2020 Kentucky Derby on a major heater on his horse racing picks. He has the picked the winner in six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes. At the Belmont, the first Triple Crown race of 2020, Demling called Tiz the Law the class of the field and he pulled away for a convincing victory.

This is the same handicapper who hit the Oaks-Derby double at Churchill Downs nine times in the last 11 years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but twice in his last 11 tries. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Demling has released his early 2020 Kentucky Derby picks, predicting where every horse will finish. He's sharing all of it at SportsLine.

2020 Kentucky Derby expert predictions

One surprise: Demling is fading Authentic, even though he's one of the favorites in the Kentucky Derby odds 2020 at 8-1. Authentic went for $350,000 as a yearling at the annual Keeneland September sale and hasn't even won that investment back yet, clearing just over $330,000 in three victories so far. By Into Mischief out of Flawless, the Kentucky-bred horse is trained by Hall of Famer Bob Baffert.

Authentic earned his third straight victory at the San Felipe Stakes in March, but was second behind Honor A.P. at June's Santa Anita Derby. Authentic, who skipped the Belmont Stakes, then won the Haskell Stakes in July as a Kentucky Derby prep race. Demling believes Authentic is "not sure he wants the added distance" of the 1 1/4-mile Kentucky Derby, and doesn't recommend including the horse in your 2020 Kentucky Derby bets.

Another shocker: Demling is high on Caracaro, even though he's a huge 28-1 long shot in the latest Kentucky Derby odds 2020. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Caracaro is the son of Uncle Mo, once considered a serious 2011 Kentucky Derby contender before an illness cut his Triple Crown season short. He's also the half-brother of Nyquist, who won the 2016 Kentucky Derby.

Caracaro is out of Peace Time and trained by Gustavo Delgado, a Venezuelan trainer who has won that country's Triple Crown on three occasions. Caracaro finished second at the Travers Stakes behind Tiz the Law. "I really liked him in the Travers Stakes and he was clearly second-best," Demling told SportsLine.

How to make 2020 Kentucky Derby picks

In addition, Demling is high on a double-digit long shot who's heating up big-time entering the Kentucky Derby 2020. He's only sharing which horse to back, and his entire projected 2020 Kentucky Derby leaderboard, here.

Which horse wins the Kentucky Derby 2020? And which double-digit long shot is a must-back? Check out the latest 2020 Kentucky Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the 2020 Kentucky Derby, and find out.

2020 Kentucky Derby odds

Tiz the Law (4-5)

Art Collector (6-1)

Honor A.P. (7-1)

Authentic (8-1)

Thousand Words (20-1)

King Guillermo (25-1)

NY Traffic (25-1)

Caracaro (28-1)

Dr. Post (30-1)

Max Player (35-1)

Sole Volante (40-1)

Enforceable (60-1)

Attachment Rate (66-1)

Major Fed (80-1)

Pneumatic (90-1)

Rushie (100-1)

Shared Sense (125-1)

Shivaree (150-1)

Finnick the Fierce (175-1)

Necker Island (200-1)