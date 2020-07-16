The 2020 Triple Crown schedule has been unlike any other, as COVID-19 concerns not only shuffled the order of the Kentucky Derby, Preakness, and Belmont Stakes, but it also extended events into the fall. The 2020 Kentucky Derby will be held Sept. 5, a full two-and-a-half months after the June 20 Belmont Stakes, in the middle of the Triple Crown instead of the usual first leg. Tiz the Law, who swept to victory at the Belmont, will look to cement his Triple Crown hopes at the 146th Run for the Roses.

Tiz the Law went off at 4-5 at the Belmont and is listed at 7-2 atop the 2020 Kentucky Derby odds. Honor A.P and Authentic, neither of whom took the Belmont starting gate, are 5-1 and 8-1, respectively, as other 2020 Kentucky Derby contenders. Before making any horse racing predictions, you'll want to see the latest 2020 Kentucky Derby picks from SportsLine's Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2020 Kentucky Derby on a major heater on his horse racing picks. He has the picked the winner in six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes. At the Belmont, the first Triple Crown race of 2020, Demling called Tiz the Law the class of the field and he pulled away for a convincing victory.

This is the same handicapper who hit the Oaks-Derby double at Churchill Downs nine times in the last 11 years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but twice in his last 11 tries. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

2020 Kentucky Derby expert predictions

One surprise: Demling is fading King Guillermo even though Juan Carlos Avila's horse won the Tampa Bay Derby and finished second in the Arkansas Derby. Trained by Juan Carlos Avila, King Guillermo broke through as a three-year-old with a win at the Tampa Bay Derby, running 1 1/16 miles in 1:42.63 to best Sole Volante, who ran sixth at the Belmont Stakes and is a Kentucky Derby hopeful.

In his next start, King Guillermo couldn't catch Bob Baffert's Nadal after he took the lead at the 3/4-mile mark in the second division of the 2020 Arkansas Derby and wound up finishing second. More importantly, King Guillermo, who is owned by former MLB All-Star Victor Martinez, isn't expected to run before the Kentucky Derby, meaning he'll be coming off a four-month layoff at the Run for the Roses.

Another shocker: Demling is high on Cezanne, even though he's a 30-1 long shot in the latest Kentucky Derby odds 2020. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Cezanne burst upon the three-year-old scene June 6 by winning a $51,000 maiden special weight race at Santa Anita and could get in one more race before the post parade at Churchill Downs.

Cezanne, who turned heads by selling for $3.65 million as a juvenile, improved to two-for-two after winning a $45,000 claiming race by 1 3/4 lengths on July 2 at Los Alamitos. Cezanne's summer got a bit cloudier with the recent suspension of Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert, but there is no question the son of two-time Horse of the Year Curlin has enough to be a factor in the Kentucky Derby. Demling agrees, calling Cezanne "dazzling" and believes he's one of the horses you should back in your 2020 Kentucky Derby bets.

2020 Kentucky Derby odds

Tiz the Law 7-2

Honor A.P. 5-1

Authentic 8-1

Dr Post 15-1

King Guillermo 20-1

Uncle Chuck 20-1

Cafe Pharaoh 20-1

Max Player 20-1

Basin 20-1

NY Traffic 20-1

Sole Volante 25-1

Ete Indien 30-1

Pneumatic 30-1

Money Moves 30-1

Art Collector 30-1

Cezanne 30-1

Enforceable 50-1

Man in the Can 50-1

Mr. Big News 50-1

Modernist 50-1