It's been nearly two months since Tiz the Law won the Belmont Stakes. With three weeks left until the 2020 Kentucky Derby on Saturday, Sept. 5, the Barclay Tagg-trained horse was given a tuneup at the Travers Stakes last weekend. Tiz the Law didn't disappoint, winning the Travers by 5 1/2 lengths and posting a career-best 109 Beyer Speed Figure. Tiz the Law is now the 4-5 favorite in the 2020 Kentucky Derby odds with five graded stakes wins to his name and six wins total in seven starts.

Meanwhile, Art Collector has come on strong in recent weeks with wins at the Blue Grass Stakes and the Ellis Park Derby, and he'll try to put an end to Tiz the Law's 2020 Triple Crown bid. The Thomas Drury Jr.-trained three-year-old has won five consecutive starts dating back to November and is listed at 6-1 in the Kentucky Derby 2020 odds. Before making any horse racing predictions, you'll want to see the latest 2020 Kentucky Derby picks from SportsLine's Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2020 Kentucky Derby on a major heater on his horse racing picks. He has the picked the winner in six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes. At the Belmont, the first Triple Crown race of 2020, Demling called Tiz the Law the class of the field and he pulled away for a convincing victory.

This is the same handicapper who hit the Oaks-Derby double at Churchill Downs nine times in the last 11 years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but twice in his last 11 tries. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

One surprise: Demling is fading Authentic, even though he's one of the favorites in the Kentucky Derby odds 2020 at 8-1. Authentic is out of the winning Mr. Greeley mare Flawless and was bred in Kentucky by Peter E. Blum Thoroughbreds. The colt was a $350,000 yearling purchase at the Keeneland September sale and is now undefeated through three career starts.

Authentic won the San Felipe Stakes in March for his third straight victory before running second to Honor A.P. at the Santa Anita Derby in June. The son of Into Mischief returned in July to capture the Haskell Stakes, but he will have to step up in competition to take the 1 1/4-mile trek around Churchill Downs. Demling agrees, saying Authentic is "not sure he wants the added distance," and doesn't recommend you including the horse in your 2020 Kentucky Derby bets.

Another shocker: Demling is high on Caracaro, even though he's a huge 28-1 long shot in the latest Kentucky Derby odds 2020. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Caracaro is the son of Uncle Mo, once considered a serious 2011 Kentucky Derby contender before an illness cut his Triple Crown season short. He's also the half-brother of Nyquist, who won the 2016 Kentucky Derby.

Caracaro is out of Peace Time and trained by Gustavo Delgado, a Venezuelan trainer who has won that country's Triple Crown on three occasions. Caracaro finished second at the Travers Stakes behind Tiz the Law. "I really liked him in the Travers Stakes and he was clearly second-best," Demling told SportsLine.

Tiz the Law (4-5)

Art Collector (6-1)

Honor A.P. (7-1)

Authentic (8-1)

Thousand Words (20-1)

King Guillermo (25-1)

NY Traffic (25-1)

Caracaro (28-1)

Dr. Post (30-1)

Max Player (35-1)

Sole Volante (40-1)

Enforceable (60-1)

Attachment Rate (66-1)

Major Fed (80-1)

Pneumatic (90-1)

Rushie (100-1)

Shared Sense (125-1)

Shivaree (150-1)

Finnick the Fierce (175-1)

Necker Island (200-1)