Huge crowds, bigger hats and mint juleps are all signatures of the annual Run for the Roses, but the 2020 Kentucky Derby will see none of those elements when the field loads into the Churchill Downs starting gate. Coronavirus concerns have diminished the throng of fans that usually pack into the track, which is hosting the race for the 146th time on September 5. The race itself is typically the first leg of the Triple Crown, though because COVID-19 reshuffled the racing season, the Kentucky Derby 2020 is now the second leg.

Tiz the Law, who raced to victory in June's Belmont Stakes to take the first leg of the Triple Crown, is the early favorite in the 2020 Kentucky Derby odds at 4-5. Art Collector, who has won five straight races but didn't attempt the Belmont, is 6-1. Honor A.P., who won the Santa Anita Derby instead of running the Belmont, is 7-1. Before making any horse racing predictions, you'll want to see the latest 2020 Kentucky Derby picks from SportsLine's Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2020 Kentucky Derby on a major heater on his horse racing picks. He has the picked the winner in six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes. At the Belmont, the first Triple Crown race of 2020, Demling called Tiz the Law the class of the field and he pulled away for a convincing victory.

This is the same handicapper who hit the Oaks-Derby double at Churchill Downs nine times in the last 11 years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but twice in his last 11 tries. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

One surprise: Demling is fading Authentic, even though he's one of the favorites in the Kentucky Derby odds 2020 at 8-1. Authentic went for $350,000 as a yearling at the annual Keeneland September sale and hasn't even won that investment back yet, clearing just over $330,000 in three victories so far. By Into Mischief out of Flawless, the Kentucky-bred horse is trained by Hall of Famer Bob Baffert.

Authentic earned his third straight victory at the San Felipe Stakes in March, but was second behind Honor A.P. at June's Santa Anita Derby. Authentic, who skipped the Belmont Stakes, then won the Haskell Stakes in July as a Kentucky Derby prep race. Demling believes Authentic is "not sure he wants the added distance" of the 1 1/4-mile Kentucky Derby, and doesn't recommend including the horse in your 2020 Kentucky Derby bets.

Another shocker: Demling is high on Dr Post, even though he's a huge 30-1 long shot in the latest Kentucky Derby odds 2020. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Dr Post has piled up 80 qualifying points for the 2020 Kentucky Derby and has $331,035 in non-restricted stakes earnings, putting him eighth on a leaderboard for what is expected to be the race's traditionally full 20-horse Kentucky Derby lineup.

Dr Post ran second to Tiz the Law in June's Belmont Stakes, and the son of Quality Road out of Mary Delaney was third in the July 18 Haskell Stakes. The Todd Pletcher-trained colt has plenty of speed, which was evidenced in his two earlier 2020 victories. Demling loves Dr Post, saying that "seeing him wear the roses in September is not a stretch," and believes he's one of the horses you should back in your 2020 Kentucky Derby bets.

Tiz the Law (4-5)

Art Collector (6-1)

Honor A.P. (7-1)

Authentic (8-1)

Thousand Words (20-1)

King Guillermo (25-1)

NY Traffic (25-1)

Caracaro (28-1)

Dr. Post (30-1)

Max Player (35-1)

Sole Volante (40-1)

Enforceable (60-1)

Attachment Rate (66-1)

Major Fed (80-1)

Pneumatic (90-1)

Rushie (100-1)

Shared Sense (125-1)

Shivaree (150-1)

Finnick the Fierce (175-1)

Necker Island (200-1)