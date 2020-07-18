Tiz the Law wowed horse racing fans with his victory at the Belmont Stakes, but will the talented three-year old have what it takes to win the 2020 Kentucky Derby? Handicapping the Kentucky Derby 2020 will be an unusual challenge, as the 2 1/2-month break between the Belmont Stakes and the Run for the Roses on Sept. 5 means trainers and horses must contend with a much longer layoff than usual. That's also true for Tiz the Law, who has won three straight races and five of his six campaigns.

Tiz The Law, who is expected to run in the Travers Stakes on Aug. 8, is the favorite at 5-2 in the current 2020 Kentucky Derby odds. Honor A.P and Art Collector, neither of whom raced in the Belmont on June 20, are 2020 Kentucky Derby contenders at 5-1 and 9-2, respectively. Before making any horse racing predictions, you'll want to see the latest 2020 Kentucky Derby picks from SportsLine's Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2020 Kentucky Derby on a major heater on his horse racing picks. He has the picked the winner in six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes. At the Belmont, the first Triple Crown race of 2020, Demling called Tiz the Law the class of the field and he pulled away for a convincing victory.

This is the same handicapper who hit the Oaks-Derby double at Churchill Downs nine times in the last 11 years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but twice in his last 11 tries. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

2020 Kentucky Derby expert predictions

One surprise: Demling is fading King Guillermo even though Juan Carlos Avila's horse won the Tampa Bay Derby and finished second in the Arkansas Derby. Although King Guillermo won the Tampa Bay Derby on March 3, the horse owned by former MLB All-Star Victor Martinez has shown just as many moments of mediocrity.

After bursting on the scene with the Tampa Bay Derby win, King Guillermo finished well behind Nadal in the Arkansas Derby's second division on the first Saturday in May. King Guillermo ranks fifth on the 2020 Kentucky Derby leaderboard with 90 points, but Demling believes King Guillermo's four-month layoff is "not ideal" and doesn't recommend including the horse in your 2020 Kentucky Derby bets.

Another shocker: Demling is high on Cezanne, even though he's a 20-1 long shot in the latest Kentucky Derby odds 2020. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Cezanne burst upon the three-year-old scene June 6 by winning a $51,000 maiden special weight race at Santa Anita and could get in one more race before the post parade at Churchill Downs.

Cezanne, who turned heads by selling for $3.65 million as a juvenile, improved to two-for-two after winning a $45,000 claiming race by 1 3/4 lengths on July 2 at Los Alamitos. Cezanne's summer got a bit cloudier with the recent suspension of Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert, but there is no question the son of two-time Horse of the Year Curlin has enough to be a factor in the Kentucky Derby. Demling agrees, calling Cezanne "dazzling" and believes he's one of the horses you should back in your 2020 Kentucky Derby bets.

2020 Kentucky Derby odds

Tiz the Law (5-2)

Art Collector (9-2)

Honor A.P. (5-1)

Authentic (10-1)

Uncle Chuck (10-1)

Dr. Post (20-1)

Cezanne (20-1)

Country Grammer (30-1)

Enforceable (30-1)

King Guillermo (30-1)

Max Player (30-1)

Pneumatic (30-1)

Rushie (30-1)

Shared Sense (30-1)

Sole Volante (30-1)

Attachment Rate (50-1)

Dean Martini (50-1)

Ete Indien (50-1)

Modernist (50-1)

Ny Traffic (50-1)