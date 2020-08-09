It is safe to say that the 2020 Triple Crown schedule is unlike any other in history. Not only will the world's top three-year-old horses attempt to win the Triple Crown in October, but they will also race in an order never seen before. The 2020 Kentucky Derby was originally scheduled for its usual first Saturday in May but now will be run on Sept. 5 at historic Churchill Downs as the second race of the Triple Crown.

Tiz The Law, who won Saturday's 2020 Travers Stakes by more than five lengths, is 5-2 and the early favorite in the 2020 Kentucky Derby odds. Honor A.P., who won the Santa Anita Derby but skipped the Belmont, is at 5-1. Authentic, another horse that opted out of running the Belmont, is at 10-1. Before making any horse racing predictions, you'll want to see the latest 2020 Kentucky Derby picks from SportsLine's Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2020 Kentucky Derby on a major heater on his horse racing picks. He has the picked the winner in six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes. At the Belmont, the first Triple Crown race of 2020, Demling called Tiz the Law the class of the field and he pulled away for a convincing victory.

This is the same handicapper who hit the Oaks-Derby double at Churchill Downs nine times in the last 11 years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but twice in his last 11 tries. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

One surprise: Demling is fading Uncle Chuck, even though he's one of the favorites at 10-1. Uncle Chuck is one of three Bob Baffert-trained 2020 Kentucky Derby horses along with Cezanne and Authentic. Another Bob Baffert-trained horse, Uncle Chuck is scheduled to run in this week's Travers Stakes as a final workout before the Kentucky Derby 2020. Uncle Chuck squeezed in a final practice run last weekend, covering five furlongs in 1:00.20, co-best of 71 officially timed at the distance.

Uncle Chuck outran stablemate Thousands Words at the Los Alamitos Derby on July 4. That came less than a month after winning a maiden special weight victory on June 12, which pleased the owners who paid $250,000 for the colt at the 2018 Keeneland September Yearling Sale. Despite those two strong racing performances, Demling says Uncle Chuck looked sharp in a "pretty weak field" in the Los Alamitos Derby and doesn't recommend including the horse in your 2020 Kentucky Derby bets.

Another shocker: Demling is high on Cezanne, even though he's a 20-1 long shot in the latest Kentucky Derby odds 2020. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Cezanne already has two victories under his saddle this season, winning a maiden race at Santa Anita in June and earning a two-turn victory as a 1-10 favorite on July 2 at Los Alamitos.

The Bob Baffert-trained colt ran strong and was only 1 1/2 lengths off the winning pace at the Shared Belief Stakes on Aug. 1. The son of two-time Horse of the Year Curlin out of Achieving, Cezanne could well live up to his $3.65 million purchase price at Churchill Downs. Demling loves Cezanne, calling the colt "dazzling," and believes he's one of the horses you should back in your 2020 Kentucky Derby bets.

2020 Kentucky Derby odds

Tiz the Law (5-2)

Art Collector (9-2)

Honor A.P. (5-1)

Authentic (10-1)

Uncle Chuck (10-1)

Dr. Post (20-1)

Cezanne (20-1)

Country Grammer (30-1)

Enforceable (30-1)

King Guillermo (30-1)

Max Player (30-1)

Pneumatic (30-1)

Rushie (30-1)

Shared Sense (30-1)

Sole Volante (30-1)

Attachment Rate (50-1)

Dean Martini (50-1)

Ete Indien (50-1)

Modernist (50-1)

Ny Traffic (50-1)