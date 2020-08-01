The 2020 Kentucky Derby was rescheduled from May 2 to Sept. 5 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but unlike the Belmont Stakes in June, the Run for the Roses will have a limited number of race fans in the stands at Churchill Downs. The Kentucky Derby 2020 is the middle race of the Triple Crown schedule instead of the usual first race, as the entire horse racing calendar was altered due to the pandemic. Once a talented 2020 Kentucky Derby lineup hits the starting gate, which thoroughbreds should be part of your 2020 Kentucky Derby bets?

Belmont Stakes winner Tiz the Law is going off at 5-2 Kentucky Derby odds, the current favorite. Honor A.P., who didn't run in the Belmont but won the Santa Anita Derby, is at 5-1. Authentic, another horse that skipped the Belmont, is at 10-1. Before making any horse racing predictions, you'll want to see the latest 2020 Kentucky Derby picks from SportsLine's Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2020 Kentucky Derby on a major heater on his horse racing picks. He has the picked the winner in six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes. At the Belmont, the first Triple Crown race of 2020, Demling called Tiz the Law the class of the field and he pulled away for a convincing victory.

This is the same handicapper who hit the Oaks-Derby double at Churchill Downs nine times in the last 11 years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but twice in his last 11 tries. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Demling has released his early 2020 Kentucky Derby picks, predicting where every horse will finish. He's sharing all of it at SportsLine.

2020 Kentucky Derby expert predictions

One surprise: Demling is fading Uncle Chuck, even though he's one of the favorites at 10-1. Uncle Chuck is one of three Bob Baffert-trained 2020 Kentucky Derby horses along with Cezanne and Authentic. Like Cezanne, Uncle Chuck just began his racing career in June.

He broke his maiden in a one-mile run at Santa Anita on June 12 and then won the Los Alamitos Stakes three weeks ago. However, that field was soft and Baffert admitted this three-year-old is still looking pretty green without much time left to prepare. He's scheduled to run at the Travers Stakes on Aug. 8 against Belmont winner Tiz the Law and several other 2020 Kentucky Derby hopefuls, so he'll need a strong run there to inspire confidence.

Another shocker: Demling is high on Cezanne, even though he's a 20-1 long shot in the latest Kentucky Derby odds 2020. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Bob Baffert is no stranger to training Kentucky Derby horses, and Cezanne is the latest looking to make a successful Run for the Roses.

Cezanne is undefeated so far in 2020, winning a maiden race with a Beyer Speed Figure of 90 at Santa Anita in June and earning a two-turn victory as a heavy favorite on July 2 at Los Alamitos. The son of two-time Horse of the Year Curlin out of Achieving, Cezanne likely will get another run at either the Haskell Stakes or Travers Stakes before heading to Kentucky. Demling loves Cezanne, calling the colt "dazzling," and believes he's one of the horses you should back in your 2020 Kentucky Derby bets.

How to make 2020 Kentucky Derby picks

In addition, Demling is high on a double-digit long shot who benefits big-time from the Kentucky Derby 2020 being moved to September. He's only sharing which horse to back, and his entire projected 2020 leaderboard, here.

Which horse wins the Kentucky Derby 2020? And which double-digit long shot is a must-back? Check out the latest 2020 Kentucky Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the 2020 Kentucky Derby, and find out.

2020 Kentucky Derby odds

Tiz the Law (5-2)

Art Collector (9-2)

Honor A.P. (5-1)

Authentic (10-1)

Uncle Chuck (10-1)

Dr. Post (20-1)

Cezanne (20-1)

Country Grammer (30-1)

Enforceable (30-1)

King Guillermo (30-1)

Max Player (30-1)

Pneumatic (30-1)

Rushie (30-1)

Shared Sense (30-1)

Sole Volante (30-1)

Attachment Rate (50-1)

Dean Martini (50-1)

Ete Indien (50-1)

Modernist (50-1)

Ny Traffic (50-1)