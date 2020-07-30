With over two months between the Belmont Stakes and 220 Kentucky Derby as well as several new horses entering the fray, several trainers are considering tuneups in the month leading up to the annual Run for the Roses. Trainer Barclay Tagg will likely run Belmont winner Tiz the Law in the Travers Stakes on Aug. 8, when he'll look for his fifth career graded-stakes victory. However, he could run into other 2020 Kentucky Derby contenders like Steve Asmussen's Pneumatic and Bob Baffert's Uncle Chuck.

Tiz the Law is the 5-2 favorite in the latest 2020 Kentucky Derby odds, while Uncle Chuck is at 10-1 and Pneumatic is at 30-1. Meanwhile, Santa Anita Derby winner Honor A.P. (5-1) and Blue Grass Stakes winner Art Collector (9-2) are also gaining plenty of buzz with the Kentucky Derby 2020 now just over a month away. Before making any horse racing predictions, you'll want to see the latest 2020 Kentucky Derby picks from SportsLine's Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2020 Kentucky Derby on a major heater on his horse racing picks. He has the picked the winner in six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes. At the Belmont, the first Triple Crown race of 2020, Demling called Tiz the Law the class of the field and he pulled away for a convincing victory.

This is the same handicapper who hit the Oaks-Derby double at Churchill Downs nine times in the last 11 years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but twice in his last 11 tries. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Demling has released his early 2020 Kentucky Derby picks, predicting where every horse will finish. He's sharing all of it at SportsLine.

2020 Kentucky Derby expert predictions

One surprise: Demling is fading Uncle Chuck, even though he's one of the favorites at 10-1. Uncle Chuck is one of three Bob Baffert-trained 2020 Kentucky Derby horses along with Cezanne and Authentic. Like Cezanne, Uncle Chuck just began his racing career in June.

He broke his maiden in a one-mile run at Santa Anita on June 12 and then won the Los Alamitos Stakes three weeks ago. However, that field was soft and Baffert admitted this three-year-old is still looking pretty green without much time left to prepare. He's scheduled to run at the Travers Stakes on Aug. 8 against Belmont winner Tiz the Law and several other 2020 Kentucky Derby hopefuls, so he'll need a strong run there to inspire confidence.

Another shocker: Demling is high on Cezanne, even though he's a 20-1 long shot in the latest Kentucky Derby odds 2020. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The Bob Baffert-trained colt made his debut in June at Santa Anita, winning a 6 1/2 furlong maiden special weight race. Then he was stretched out to a mile at Los Alamitos in an allowance race and pulled away late for a 2 1/4-length victory to make him 2-0.

Cezanne's 2020 Kentucky Derby odds dropped from 30-1 to 20-1 and he's currently scheduled for one more tuneup at Del Mar in the Shared Belief Stakes along with Santa Anita Derby winner Honor A.P. Having fetched a whopping $3.65 million at public auction as a two-year-old and winning his first two starts with Baffert's training, Cezanne is a horse on the rise.

How to make 2020 Kentucky Derby picks

In addition, Demling is high on a double-digit long shot who benefits big-time from the Kentucky Derby 2020 being moved to September. He's only sharing which horse to back, and his entire projected 2020 leaderboard, here.

Which horse wins the Kentucky Derby 2020? And which double-digit long shot is a must-back? Check out the latest 2020 Kentucky Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the 2020 Kentucky Derby, and find out.

2020 Kentucky Derby odds

Tiz the Law (5-2)

Art Collector (9-2)

Honor A.P. (5-1)

Authentic (10-1)

Uncle Chuck (10-1)

Dr. Post (20-1)

Cezanne (20-1)

Country Grammer (30-1)

Enforceable (30-1)

King Guillermo (30-1)

Max Player (30-1)

Pneumatic (30-1)

Rushie (30-1)

Shared Sense (30-1)

Sole Volante (30-1)

Attachment Rate (50-1)

Dean Martini (50-1)

Ete Indien (50-1)

Modernist (50-1)

Ny Traffic (50-1)