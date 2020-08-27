Dating back to 1875, "The Run for the Roses" has been one of the most iconic events in American sports. Even in a year where sports have been disrupted due to COVID-19, the 2020 Kentucky Derby is set to go on. There will be plenty of adjustments, however, as the race will be run on Saturday, Sept. 5 instead of its traditional early May date. It's also the second jewel of the Triple Crown instead of the first. After initial hope that a small number spectators would be in attendance, Churchill Downs announced last week that it will be held with empty grandstands.

After winning the shortened Belmont Stakes in a time of 1:46.53, Tiz the Law is going off as the 4-5 favorite in the latest 2020 Belmont Stakes odds from William Hill as he looks to take another step towards becoming the 14th horse to win the Triple Crown. He'll need to hold off an impressive 2020 Kentucky Derby lineup that includes contenders and graded-stakes winners like Art Collector (9-2), Honor A.P. (7-1) and Authentic (10-1). Before making any horse racing predictions, you'll want to see the latest 2020 Kentucky Derby picks from SportsLine's Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2020 Kentucky Derby on a major heater on his horse racing picks. He has the picked the winner in six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes. At the Belmont, the first Triple Crown race of 2020, Demling called Tiz the Law the class of the field and he pulled away for a convincing victory.

This is the same handicapper who hit the Oaks-Derby double at Churchill Downs nine times in the last 11 years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but twice in his last 11 tries. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Demling has released his early 2020 Kentucky Derby picks, predicting where every horse will finish. He's sharing all of it at SportsLine.

2020 Kentucky Derby expert predictions

One surprise: Demling is fading Authentic, even though he's one of the favorites in the Kentucky Derby odds 2020 at 10-1. Demling's primary concern centers around the Kentucky-bred colt's performance at the Santa Anita Derby on June 6. In that 1 1/8-mile race, Authentic struggled with the distance.

Honor A.P., another one of the top 2020 Kentucky Derby contenders, pulled away on the final turn, leaving Authentic and the rest of the field well behind. Now, Authentic will need to run 1 1/4 miles better than not only Honor A.P., but also Tiz the Law and others who should be better equipped to handle the distance. Demling is completely fading Authentic in his 2020 Kentucky Derby bets, saying he doesn't even crack the top 10.

Another shocker: Demling is high on Caracaro, even though he's a huge 28-1 long shot in the latest Kentucky Derby odds 2020. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Caracaro is sired by Uncle Mo, who also sired 2016 Kentucky Derby champ Nyquist and was a three-time graded stakes winner.

Caracaro broke his maiden in January at Gulfstream Park against a field that included horses trained by legendary trainers Todd Pletcher and William Mott. After a six-month layoff, Venezuelan trainer Gustavo Delgado stretched Caracaro out to 1 1/8 miles at the Peter Pan Stakes, where he made a late charge but came up just short at the line to finish second. At the 2020 Travers Stakes, Caracaro looked like the best horse in the field outside of Tiz the Law, finishing second and posting a career-high Beyer Speed Figure of 101 to cement his stats as one of the top 2020 Kentucky Derby contenders.

How to make 2020 Kentucky Derby picks

In addition, Demling is high on a double-digit long shot who's heating up big-time entering the Kentucky Derby 2020. He's only sharing which horse to back, and his entire projected 2020 Kentucky Derby leaderboard, here.

Which horse wins the Kentucky Derby 2020? And which double-digit long shot is a must-back? Check out the latest 2020 Kentucky Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the 2020 Kentucky Derby, and find out.

2020 Kentucky Derby odds

Tiz the Law 4-5

Art Collector 9-2

Honor A.P. 7-1

Authentic 10-1

Thousand Words 12-1

King Guillermo 24-1

Enforceable 28-1

NY Traffic 30-1

Dr Post 35-1

Caracaro 40-1

Max Player 40-1

Sole Volante 50-1

Storm the Court 60-1

Attachment Rate 65-1

Major Fed 75-1

Shirl's Speight 100-1

Finnick the Fierce 125-1

Necker Island 150-1

Rushie 150-1

Winning Impression 150-1