The 2020 Kentucky Derby was moved from the first Saturday in May to the first Saturday in September as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. When the 2020 Kentucky Derby horses go to post at 7:01 p.m. ET at Churchill Downs on Sept. 5, there will be no fans in attendance as we continue to practice social distancing. The lack of noise will certainly change the look of the 146th Run for the Roses, but the 2020 Kentucky Derby lineup will still travel the usual 1 1/4 miles. Meanwhile, the 2020 Road to the Kentucky Derby has been an unusual one, with horses accumulating points into August.

Legendary trainer Bob Baffert is likely to have two entrants in the Kentucky Derby 2020 field, with Thousand Words (12-1) coming off an upset win over Honor A.P. (7-1) at the Shared Belief Stakes and Authentic (10-1) entering his first Triple Crown race as a three-time graded stakes winner. However, Belmont Stakes winner Tiz the Law is the 4-5 favorite in the 2020 Kentucky Derby odds from William Hill after a dominant tuneup performance in the Travers Stakes. Before making any horse racing predictions, you'll want to see the latest 2020 Kentucky Derby picks from SportsLine's Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2020 Kentucky Derby on a major heater on his horse racing picks. He has the picked the winner in six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes. At the Belmont, the first Triple Crown race of 2020, Demling called Tiz the Law the class of the field and he pulled away for a convincing victory.

This is the same handicapper who hit the Oaks-Derby double at Churchill Downs nine times in the last 11 years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but twice in his last 11 tries. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Demling has released his early 2020 Kentucky Derby picks, predicting where every horse will finish. He's sharing all of it at SportsLine.

One surprise: Demling is fading Authentic, even though he's one of the favorites in the Kentucky Derby odds 2020 at 10-1. In fact, Demling says Authentic barely cracks the top 10. The Bob Baffert-trained colt is getting the fourth-lowest odds on the board, coming in only behind Tiz the Law, Art Collector and Honor A.P., but Demling doesn't view him in the same category as those other top 2020 Kentucky Derby contenders.

Demling wasn't impressed with Authentic's win at the Haskell Stakes on July 18. His 1:50.45 time was the slowest for a winner since 2013, and despite a big lead entering the final turn, Authentic allowed Ny Traffic to close the gap. The photo finish led to plenty of doubt about Authentic's ability to close, and Demling has decided to completely fade him in his 2020 Kentucky Derby bets.

Another shocker: Demling is high on Major Fed, even though he's a huge 75-1 long shot in the latest Kentucky Derby odds 2020. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Major Fed was a major beneficiary of the Kentucky Derby 2020 date being pushed to September, as he finished second to Shared Sense in the Indiana Derby in July to qualify. That runner-up performance followed a disappointing 10th-place finish in the Matt Winn Stakes.

Demling says Major Fed will be "running in the end." He's trained by Greg Foley, a native of Louisville who won his 1,000th career race a dozen years ago. He's a strong choice to spice up your 2020 Kentucky Derby bets and exotics.

How to make 2020 Kentucky Derby picks

In addition, Demling is high on a massive long shot whose style fits Churchill Downs perfectly. He's only sharing which horse to back, and his entire projected 2020 Kentucky Derby leaderboard, here.

Which horse wins the Kentucky Derby 2020? And which double-digit long shot is a must-back? Check out the latest 2020 Kentucky Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the 2020 Kentucky Derby, and find out.

Tiz the Law 4-5

Art Collector 9-2

Honor A.P. 7-1

Authentic 10-1

Thousand Words 12-1

King Guillermo 24-1

Enforceable 28-1

Ny Traffic 30-1

Max Player 40-1

Sole Volante 50-1

Storm the Court 60-1

Attachment Rate 65-1

Major Fed 75-1

Shirl's Speight 100-1

Finnick the Fierce 125-1

Necker Island 150-1

Rushie 150-1

Winning Impression 150-1