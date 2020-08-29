The 2020 Kentucky Derby is coming up on Saturday, Sept. 5, with a full field of 20 horses expected to take the starting gate at Churchill Downs. The Kentucky Derby 2020 is the second leg of this year's Triple Crown instead of its usual leadoff, as the Belmont Stakes was moved up when the entire horse racing calendar had to be adjusted due to COVID-19. The 77-day break between the races is the longest in Triple Crown history.

Tiz the Law, who won the Belmont Stakes and Travers Stakes, is listed at 4-5 atop the 2020 Kentucky Derby odds from William Hill. Art Collector and Honor A.P., neither of whom ran the Belmont, aren't far behind at 9-2 and 7-1 respectively. Before making any horse racing predictions, you'll want to see the latest 2020 Kentucky Derby picks from SportsLine's Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2020 Kentucky Derby on a major heater on his horse racing picks. He has the picked the winner in six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes. At the Belmont, the first Triple Crown race of 2020, Demling called Tiz the Law the class of the field and he pulled away for a convincing victory.

This is the same handicapper who hit the Oaks-Derby double at Churchill Downs nine times in the last 11 years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but twice in his last 11 tries. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

One surprise: Demling is fading Authentic, even though he's one of the favorites in the Kentucky Derby odds 2020 at 10-1. Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert has worked out Authentic at Del Mar over the past month, and the horse breezed through a mile in 1:38.60 recently.

Although Authentic has won five times in six starts, he is expected to be in the second tier of 2020 Kentucky Derby contenders. The son of Into Mischief out of Flawless, Authentic won the San Felipe Stakes and Sham Stakes earlier this year, and then captured the Haskell Stakes on July 18. Even with those victories, Demling believes Authentic is "not sure he wants the added distance" of the 1 1/4-mile Kentucky Derby and doesn't recommend including the horse in your 2020 Kentucky Derby bets.

Another shocker: Demling is high on Dr Post, even though he's a huge 35-1 long shot in the latest Kentucky Derby odds 2020. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The 2020 Belmont Stakes runner-up broke his maiden in March and then scored an impressive victory at the Unbridled Stakes over Attachment Rate and Americanus. At the Belmont Stakes, he was clearly the second-best horse in the field behind Tiz the Law.

Dr Post went on to finish third in a loaded Haskell Stakes field in July and trainer Todd Pletcher says he's in excellent shape as he heads towards the 2020 Kentucky Derby. Pletcher trained 2010 Kentucky Derby winner Super Saver and scored his second Garland of Roses in 2017 with Always Dreaming.

Tiz the Law 4-5

Art Collector 9-2

Honor A.P. 7-1

Authentic 10-1

Thousand Words 12-1

King Guillermo 24-1

Enforceable 28-1

NY Traffic 30-1

Dr Post 35-1

Caracaro 40-1

Max Player 40-1

Sole Volante 50-1

Storm the Court 60-1

Attachment Rate 65-1

Major Fed 75-1

Shirl's Speight 100-1

Finnick the Fierce 125-1

Necker Island 150-1

Rushie 150-1

Winning Impression 150-1