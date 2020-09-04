Louisville native Dale Romans will try to take down the biggest race he has never won when he sends out long shot Attachment Rate on Saturday in the 2020 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. Romans, 54, is the leading trainer in the history of Churchill Downs with 744 wins and his runners have earned more than $110 million worldwide, but he has never won the Kentucky Derby. Romans' Attachment Rate is a 40-1 long shot in the current 2020 Kentucky Derby odds from William Hill. Belmont Stakes winner Tiz the Law is the 5-8 2020 Kentucky Derby favorite.

This year's Derby will be a Derby unlike any other. The Sept. 5 date of this year's race is the latest in Kentucky Derby history. The last time the race wasn't on the first Saturday in May was in 1945 because of World War II. That year, the Derby was on June 9. The only other year the Kentucky Derby date wasn't in May was in 1901, when it was on April 29. On Saturday, the 2020 Kentucky Derby post time is 7:01 p.m. ET.

Given all the history, there's a method to picking which horses to focus on for exacta, trifecta, and superfecta bets in a Kentucky Derby like this, and SportsLine's Jody Demling knows what it is. He can help you make the best 2020 Kentucky Derby picks possible.

The horse racing expert enters the Kentucky Derby 2020 on a major heater: He has picked the winner of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes.

In the Belmont, Demling said Tiz the Law was clearly the class of a limited field, and trainer Barclay Tagg's horse pulled away for a convincing 3 3/4-length victory.

This is the same handicapper who has hit the Oaks-Derby double at Churchill Downs nine times in the last 11 years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but twice in his last 11 tries. Anyone who has followed him is way up. Now, he's sharing all of his 2020 Kentucky Derby bets here.

Top 2020 Kentucky Derby expert picks

Here's a refresher on exotic bet types from SportsLine's Jody Demling:

Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. This paid $3,009.60 on a $2 bet at last year's Kentucky Derby with Country House and Code of Honor.

Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. This paid $5,737.65 on a $0.50 bet at last year's Kentucky Derby with Country House, Code of Honor and Tacitus.

Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. This paid a whopping $51,400.10 in last year's Kentucky Derby on a $1 bet with Country House, Code of Honor, Tacitus and Improbable.

While Demling has no quibbles with the favorite status of Tiz the Law (5-8), he plans to hold tickets with Honor A.P. (5-1), Authentic (8-1), and three huge double-digit long shots to spice up the payouts. You can see his picks here.

How to make 2020 Kentucky Derby bets

Demling has specific recommendations for exacta, trifecta and superfecta wagers so you can cover all your bases at Kentucky Derby 2020. He's sharing them over at SportsLine.

So which horses do you take? And in what combinations? Visit SportsLine to get Demling's picks for exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets for the 2020 Kentucky Derby.