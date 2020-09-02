Four months after it was originally scheduled, the Run for the Roses finally returns on Saturday, September 5, when 18 of the best three-year-old horses leave the starting gate in the 2020 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. Like many sporting events on the calendar this year, the 2020 Kentucky Derby date had to be postponed from May 2 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Saturday's race features a heavy favorite in Belmont and Travers Stakes winner Tiz the Law, who is 3-5 in the latest 2020 Kentucky Derby odds. Post time is 7:01 p.m. ET.

History could be made on Saturday at Churchill Downs. Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert, who has won the Derby five times (1997, 1998, 2002, 2015 and 2017), can tie Ben Jones for the most career Kentucky Derby wins by a trainer with six. He sends out two starters, Authentic (8-1) and Thousand Words (12-1). Meanwhile, fellow Hall of Famer Steve Asmussen, who recently became the trainer on Max Player (30-1), will attempt to complete his resume by winning his first Kentucky Derby.

The horse racing expert enters the Kentucky Derby 2020 on a major heater: He has picked the winner of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes.

In the Belmont, Demling said Tiz the Law was clearly the class of a limited field, and trainer Barclay Tagg's horse pulled away for a convincing 3 3/4-length victory.

Here's a refresher on exotic bet types from SportsLine's Jody Demling:

Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. This paid $3,009.60 on a $2 bet at last year's Kentucky Derby with Country House and Code of Honor.

Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. This paid $5,737.65 on a $0.50 bet at last year's Kentucky Derby with Country House, Code of Honor and Tacitus.

Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. This paid a whopping $51,400.10 in last year's Kentucky Derby on a $1 bet with Country House, Code of Honor, Tacitus and Improbable.

