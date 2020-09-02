The 2020 Kentucky Oaks takes place on Friday, when nine three-year-old fillies will leave the starting gate at Churchill Downs. The $1.25 million race could go a long way in determining champion three-year-old filly. The Bob Baffert-trained Gamine has never trailed in any of her four career starts and is the even-money favorite in the 2020 Kentucky Oaks odds.

Meanwhile, the Ken McPeek-trained Swiss Skydiver has won four of her last five starts and is listed at 8-5, while Ashland Stakes winner Speech is 5-1. The other six fillies in the 2020 Kentucky Oaks field are 15-1 or higher. Post time for the 1 1/8-mile race is 5:45 p.m. ET. Before making any horse racing predictions, you'll want to see the latest 2020 Kentucky Oaks picks from SportsLine's Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2020 Kentucky Derby on a major heater on his horse racing picks. He has the picked the winner in six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes. At the Belmont, the first Triple Crown race of 2020, Demling called Tiz the Law the class of the field and he pulled away for a convincing victory.

This is the same handicapper who hit the Oaks-Derby double at Churchill Downs nine times in the last 11 years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but twice in his last 11 tries. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Demling has released his 2020 Kentucky Oaks picks, predicting where every horse finishes. He's sharing all of it at SportsLine.

2020 Kentucky Oaks expert predictions

One surprise: Demling is fading Gamine, the even-money favorite. The Bob Baffert-trained filly has won her four career races on the track, but was ultimately disqualified in an allowance race at Oaklawn in May. Her three official wins have all come at a mile or less, and Demling doesn't like her value to win as she takes on a loaded 2020 Kentucky Oaks lineup.

"I realize that she has crossed the finish line first and has never been behind at a call in all four career races," Demling told SportsLine. "But this is her toughest test by far, and I just don't think she gets the distance."

Demling is, however, high on Speech, an underdog at 5-1. This daughter of Mr Speaker has three wins, three seconds and one third in seven career starts. She is coming off a win in the Ashland Stakes.

In that race, Speech drew away from the highly-regarded filly Venetian Harbor. "She was super impressive in winning the Ashland Stakes," Demling said. She's a prime target in your 2020 Kentucky Oaks bets.

How to make 2020 Kentucky Oaks picks

In addition, Demling is high on a double-digit long shot whose trainer "can be sneaky good in these spots." He's only sharing which horse to back, and his entire projected 2020 Kentucky Oaks leaderboard, here.

Which horse wins the Kentucky Oaks 2020? And which double-digit long shot is a must-back? Check out the latest 2020 Kentucky Oaks odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the 2020 Kentucky Oaks, and find out.

2020 Kentucky Oaks odds

Gamine (Even)

Swiss Skydiver (8-5)

Speech (5-1)

Donna Veloce (15-1)

Shedaresthedevil (20-1)

Hopeful Growth (30-1)

Tempers Rising (50-1)

Bayerness (50-1)

Dream Marie (50-1)